SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP (SATURDAY)
CALLINGTON Town enjoyed a perfect weekend as not only did the leaders ease past St Day 3-0, but several of the much-fancied contenders dropped points.
Goals from Alex Jacob (15), Fin Harrison (50) and Kieran Prescott (74) gave the Pastymen a 3-0 success at home to St Day.
Camelford are up to second after a 4-0 thrashing of Bude Town, while last year’s runners-up Liskeard Athletic dropped points for the first time in a 0-0 draw at Wadebridge Town.
In a cagey contest at Bodieve Park, defences were on top, although the hosts required a brilliant goal-line clearance from Sam Wickins to preserve a point.
Elburton Villa made the long trip to Penzance with six points from six, but were beaten 3-2.
The Magpies having lost twice already, but gave boss Mark Vercesi the reaction he was after.
Penzance took an early lead through Charlie Young, but Villa’s established side levelled soon after through frontman Adam MacPherson.
Both sides had their moments before visiting keeper Tom Watson was rushed into a clearance and Lewis Caspall made no mistake shortly after half-time.
MacPherson grabbed his second from the penalty spot just before the hour, but with both sides again going close, the hosts won it in injury-time through Charlie Willis.
Elsewhere, Sticker got their first points with a 3-1 success over visiting Falmouth Town Reserves.
Falmouth took an early lead through Aaron Hicks, but Dan Carne levelled it up.
Striker Ovo Junior gave the villagers a half-time lead and after hitting the crossbar to make it 3-1, Sam Eccleston made no mistake later on.
Wendron United grabbed a second win with a 2-0 victory over Truro City Reserves, the goalscorers being Brodie Kemp and Curtis Smith.
Holsworthy made it seven points from nine with a 4-0 victory at Millbrook to move up to third.
