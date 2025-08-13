SWPL PREMIER WEST (WEDNESDAY)
Bude Town 0 Callington Town 0
BOTH teams had to settle for a point which both will be happy with once the dust settles.
The hosts – looking to bounce back from their opening day defeat to Millbrook – were by the far the better side in the first half, while Cally were much-improved after the break and made it seven points from a possible nine from their three away games, that without conceding a goal.
Bude boss Steve Hackett named the same side that had played well without reward on matchday one, while Cally manager Dean Southcott made one alteration from their 1-0 victory at Millbrook eight days earlier as Shay McCarthy replaced Taran Goodright. Summer signing Fin Harrison was missing for the second successive game due to work.
On a delightful summer evening, it was the Seasiders who dominated possession for much of the first half and created some decent opportunities, although it was visiting striker Kevin McCallion that saw his free-kick not convincingly dealt with home by Ty Rowe after four minutes.
Bude had a good chance on 10 minutes as after good play between Finn Reeve and Harrison Swatton down the left, the former’s brilliant cross was headed wide by Jake Woodland.
Both teams looked to keep the ball on the ground when possible and Bude twice went close within 30 seconds as Dylan Morgan and Harry Hopcroft both had Jake Mead-Crebbin scrambling.
On 35 minutes the home side had another decent opportunity as the Archie Perrott’s shot from 20 yards was tipped away by an over-worked Mead-Crebbin.
But the visitors did have a moment just before the break as McCallion seemingly found space on the left side of the box, but James Wheeler was there to prevent the opportunity.
Callington were given a talking to at the break and came out showing why they had enjoyed and penned the hosts in without really creating anything.
On 57 minutes, Southcott introduced Kieran Prescott and Fin Skews and they improved markedly although it was home sub Maximus Alvarez-Lopera who had the next big chance on 64 minutes as a clearing header was picked up 20 yards from goal, but he could only tamely shoot at Mead-Crebbin.
Soon after Morgan could only fire over from a tight angle as Bude were left wondering how they weren’t in front.
Both teams made changes and Cally finally had some decent chances as first Skews shot over from 20 yards after a long ball dropped to him, and then on 83 minutes Harvey Barrett’s ball over the top saw Prescott get there first in front of an advancing Rowe, however the goalkeeper got his body in the way.
In the final moments, Wheeler again had to be alert to snuff out Courts in the box, before the final chance saw Skews force Rowe into a tidy save low down as the points were shared.
BUDE TOWN: Ty Rowe; Jamie Gorst, James Wheeler, Ewan Reeves (capt), Finn Reeve; Jake Woodland, Archie Perrott (Maximus Alvarez-Lopera, 50), Harry Hopcroft; Jack Biddick (Ruan Tape, HT), Dylan Morgan (Mason Tape, 74), Harrison Swatton (Ryan Vanstone, 84).
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; Jamie Rowlands, Harvey Barrett, Harry Southcott (capt), JJ Gill; Calum Courts, Connor Pritchard, Alex Jacob (Lewis Haxell, 77); George Soper (Taran Goodright, 70), Kevin McCallion (Kieran Prescott, 57), Shay McCarthy (Fin Skews, 57). Sub not used: Dean Southcott.
Men-of-the-match: Bude Town – James Wheeler; Callington Town – Connor Pritchard.
