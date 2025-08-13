TWO matches take place tonight in South West Peninsula League Premier West with unbeaten Callington Town in action.
The Pastymen have seen off Dobwalls (5-0) and Millbrook (1-0) away from home and are on their travels once more when they visit Bude Town (7.30pm).
Steve Hackett’s Seasiders have taken to the field just once – a 2-0 reversal to the Brook back on August 2 - and will need to be at their best to get anything out of the game.
Cally finished in the top six last term and look a good bet to push towards the top four at the very least. They have made some shrewd acquisitions, including goalscoring midfielders Shay McCarthy and George Soper from Saltash Borough, while just two players – Rhys Lindsell (Tavistock) and Fin Newman (military) have departed.
Bude also have some new acquisitions including the experienced Dave Youldon.
Wadebridge Town, meanwhile, are in competitive action for the first time this season when they welcome Launceston to Bodieve Park (7.45pm).
The Bridgers started off with a bang under the new management team of Brad Richardson and Andrew Moon with a 3-1 success at Wendron United, but Saturday saw them slip up for the first time with a 3-0 reversal at Holsworthy.
However, considering the number of new players brought in, it was always going to take some time to click, and will hope home comforts can get them over the line against a Clarets side who also have a new face on the sideline this term.
Simon Minett has arrived at Pennygillam to join Neil Price and they will have been encouraged from their opening day draw at Holsworthy where one of 12 new signings – Will Gilbert – got their goal.
Wadebridge will start as favourites, but if Launceston can continue to gel quickly and play like they did 11 days ago, they will back themselves to pick up a result.
