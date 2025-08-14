By Kevin Marriott
SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (WEDNESDAY)
Wadebridge Town 3 Launceston 2
WADEBRIDGE recovered from the shock of conceding two goals in three minutes before half-time to hit back with a storming second half performance which brought three goals and three points against Launceston at Bodieve Park.
The Bridgers seemed to be in control after the opening 30 minutes without finding a breakthrough but within six minutes they were 2-0 down after Jude Jago finished off a corner and Will Gilbert scored his first goal for the Clarets.
And joint manager Brad Richardson revealed that it took a half-time lecture and the immediate introduction of substitutes Liam Higgins and Greg Eastman to turn the tide.
Neil Slateford pulled a goal back six minutes in and Eastman equalised two minutes later, with another substitute, Haiden Chapman, firing the winner 20 minutes from time.
There was no sign of the drama to come in the opening half-hour as the sides tested each other out without either goalkeeper being seriously involved in the action.
But then Launceston, a new-look side following the arrival of Simon Minett to join last year’s boss Neil Price, burst into action in the 34th minute when Jago was on hand to finish off a corner.
Before Wadebridge had time to recover, the Clarets doubled their lead with a fine finish from Gilbert, whose father Darren was in the crowd to watch him and the Bridgers, who his Liskeard side face at Bodieve on Saturday.
The Launceston supporters’ celebrations were loud but there was no sense of panic from the home crowd, with former manager Paul Rowe heard to say the Bridgers would win 4-2.
Richardson and his co manager Andrew Moon used the 15-minute break well and one of their subs, Higgins, had a great chance to reduce the arrears in the second minute of the second half with a header which was well saved by Howie Evans.
It was the sign of things to come because three minutes later their comeback started, with the influential Slateford finishing off a move from the left side of the penalty area after superb work by Kieron Bishop.
Three minutes later it was 2-2 when another Bishop cross found Eastman, who capitalised on some sloppy defending to find the net and with more than half an hour left, it was game on.
Launceston looked shell-shocked as the home side poured forward, creating several half chances, but the Bridgers needed another intervention from the bench to go ahead for the first time.
Chapman took only three minutes to make his mark with a quality finish, shielding the ball from a defender before turning and firing a low shot past Evans to make it 3-2.
The visitors were being pinned back in their own half as Wadebridge looked to kill the game, but opportunities for Higgins, Bishop, Eastman and Chapman were not taken and the home side had to survive some late pressure from the Clarets before being able to celebrate.
Launceston have this Saturday off while Wadebridge have an acid test when Liskeard arrive.
WADEBRIDGE TOWN: Jamie Dudley, Dylan Peters, Matt Sanders (Sam Wickins, 59), Neil Slateford, Todd Hanrahan, Ollie Brokenshire, Aaron Goulty, Lewis Webber (Greg Eastman, 46), Kyle Flew (Liam Higgins, 46), Jacob Rowe (Haiden Chapman, 68), Kieron Bishop (Brad Rowe, 90+1).
LAUNCESTON: Howie Evans, Ollie Brown (Jack Stephens, 56), Jude Jago, Archie Wall, Ryan Dawe; Joe Moynan (Tom Bullock, 85), Mike Steele (capt), Will Gilbert; Sam Tattersall (Tom Manuel, 56), Joe Jasper (Gabe Rutter, 77), James McNary (Ethan Gwillam, 59).
Men-of-the-match: Wadebridge Town – Kieron Bishop; Launceston – Archie Wall.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.