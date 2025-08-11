SWPL PREMIER WEST (SATURDAY)
Elburton Villa 5 Dobwalls 0
DOBWALLS never recovered from conceding two goals in the opening 14 minutes as much-fancied Elburton eased to a 5-0 victory at Haye Road.
Steve Colwell set Villa on their way in the fifth minute and when Connor Rush made it 2-0 the writing was on the wall for Kev McCann’s side.
Adam MacPherson scored twice in seven minutes either side of the half-time break (42 and 49 minutes) and Villa completed the scoring through substitute Blake Colton three minutes from time.
This was Dobwalls’ second successive 5-0 defeat and they now have a breather in the league until August 26 when Bude Town are the visitors to Lantoom Park.
Manager McCann, looking back at Saturday’s game, said: “We started quite well, getting a couple of shots off early, before a lack of concentration and some good play by Elburton found us go behind to an early goal yet again.
“We struggled to get to grips with the far more experienced side and after 20 minutes we found ourselves 2-0 down from a corner.
“There was a water break then which gave us the chance to reset and we were far more competitive after, creating some chances ourselves and coping really well with what Elburton had.
“But a rush of blood with us taking a quick throw in left us heavily outnumbered on the counter attack and we got duly punished to go in half-time 3-0 down.”
He went on: “Three changes at the break brought stability to the shape and we really took the game to Elburton, creating quite a few chances, but we just couldn’t finish them off.
“Then an awful decision by the officials resulted in us going 4-0 down and although we had some moments, their fitness showed and we conceded a fifth near the end.”
