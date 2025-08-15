South West Peninsula League Premier West preview – Saturday, August 16
THREE sides – Elburton Villa, Camelford and Liskeard Athletic - all have perfect records so far this term and will look to make it nine points from a possible nine tomorrow.
Liskeard have twice won with ten men against Penzance and Wendron - and have another tough test when they go to another side strongly-tipped to do well in Wadebridge Town.
The Blues travel have had a week to prepare, while the Bridgers produced a superb comeback to see off Launceston 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Camelford welcome a Bude Town outfit who picked up their first point of the season on Wednesday night against a Callington Town side who went top of the league following the 0-0 draw.
The Camels have seen off St Day (4-0) and Sticker (1-0) on home turf and have the chance to start their campaign with a third straight victory at Trefrew Park.
Elburton make their longest trip of the season when they head down to Penzance.
The Magpies have been beaten by both Liskeard and Millbrook, either side of a 2-0 success at Falmouth Town Reserves, but are a tough proposition at Penlee Park and will look to build on last year’s sixth-placed finish.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Sticker, Falmouth and St Day will look to get off the mark with all three having lost twice.
Sticker welcome Falmouth in a big game for both, while St Day have a tough test at Callington.
Millbrook have six points from nine after last year’s struggles, while Holsworthy make the trip to Jenkins Park with a win and a draw so far under new boss Kevin Squire.
Truro City Reserves got their campaign started in midweek with a 4-1 victory at ‘home’ to St Day at Helston’s Kellaway Park, which included goals from Jos Plummer, Oliver Pickup (2) and Alfie Hicks.
They face a local derby at a Wendron United side who visit having won at Sticker, either side of defeats to Wadebridge and Liskeard.
Fixtures (3pm): Callington Town v St Day, Camelford v Bude Town, Millbrook v Holsworthy, Penzance v Elburton Villa, Sticker v Falmouth Town Reserves, Wadebridge Town v Liskeard Athletic, Wendron United v Truro City Reserves.
