FA VASE FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND
Dobwalls 1 Helston Athletic 5
HELSTON scored four goals in the last 10 minutes to run out winners after a tough battle against improving Dobwalls at Lantoom Park on Saturday.
With 80 minutes on the clock the prospect of a penalty shootout loomed large, but the visitors’ late flurry put the tie to bed.
Jos Plummer had given Helston an early advantage but Dobwalls hit back through Alex Oshinyemi before half-time.
Olly Redd, Phil Cattran, Liam Eddy and Max Hill were on target in the late stages.
Dobwalls manager Kev McCann said: “It was a really good performance from our young side against the second-placed team in the Western League, which shows we’re on the right path.
“We started well, forcing the Helston keeper into making a few saves, but again a mistake let Helston in to make it 1-0 after 10 minutes.
“This time, though, we kept our concentration and stuck to the game plan, coping well with Helston’s dangerous wide players while continuing to attack our higher level visitors.
“It paid off when Alex Oshinyemi closed down the Helston right-back, muscling him off the ball to cut inside and score a superb composed equaliser from outside the box.
“We then continued to pose a threat while dealing with anything thrown at us and deservedly went in half-time level.”
The second half saw Dobwalls continue to play well although Helston upped their levels, putting more pressure on the home side than in the first half.
Then with 10 minutes to go and penalties looking a real possibility, some controversial decisions saw Helston take the lead.
McCann said: “The ball bounced up awkwardly and hit Rhys Connew’s hand completely accidentally. At first a penalty was not given but after massive complaints from the Helston bench it was then given, to the amazement of the crowd.”
Eddy’s penalty was brilliantly saved by Dobwalls man-of-the-match Matt Westall only for the rebound to be converted by an advancing Redd to make it 2-1.
McCann said: “There was more controversy when a perfectly-weighted throughball found Alex Oshinyemi, who was flagged offside despite the linesman being nowhere near in line with play and, clearly listening to the Helston bench, he guessed at it and got it wrong.
“That denied us a one-on-one opportunity and possibly a way back into the tie. Instead, from the resulting break, Helston’s Phil Cattran managed to bundle the ball in despite another fantastic save from Westall.”
Dobwalls conceded two late goals for the third game in a row to see the game finish 5-1.
McCann said: “Anyone who watched could see that 5-1 definitely didn’t reflect the game or do us justice but again we got punished for not finishing our chances against a clinical side.”
Elsewhere in the competition, in-form Callington Town were knocked out by SWPL Premier East outfit Ilminster Town on penalties.
On a scorching hot day in Somerset, Cally took a second minute lead through the recalled Ben Langton.
The hosts themselves scored two minutes into the second half to make it 1-1 through Josh Phillips, but the in-form Fin Harrison put the Cornish side back in front just before the hour (58).
But Ilminster were awarded a 95th minute spot-kick which Taylor Jefferson converted.
Penalties are always a lottery and it was Ilminster who advanced, winning the shoot-out 5-3.
