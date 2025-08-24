By Robbie Morris and Garry Wood at The Mill
FA VASE FIRST QUALIFYING ROUND (SATURDAY)
Torpoint Athletic 1 Middlezoy Rovers 1 (Torpoint won 5-4 on pens).
TORPOINT won a Vase tie on penalties for the first time in their history as they set up a home tie with SWPL Premier East side Bovey Tracey on Saturday, September 20.
The point were without leading scorer Curtis Damerell, but still named a strong side which included a first start of the season for player/coach Adam Carter up front.
In the third minute he nearly turned provider for Ryan Richards who saw his shot superbly saved by Ollie Murray.
Both teams were creating chances as Middlezoy’s Connor Cussans had a low effort from distance well saved by home keeper James Morley, while just past the quarter-hour mark, Richards’ cross found Carter who was denied by Murray.
Just before the half-hour mark, good build-up play by the visiting midfield released Theo Worth, but his low effort went just wide.
With two minutes remaining of the first period, a Tom Payne corner for the hosts was found in the area by Callum O’Brien. His header towards goal was well-saved at point-blank range. Then moments later at the other end of the pitch, Worth had a shot on the edge area, which went just wide of the post.
Richards was denied by the excellent Murray eight minutes into the second half, and moments later he made an even better save to deny Sam Hepworth on the line.
It was all Torpoint and O’Brien headed against the bar, but just before the hour the visitors scored on the counter as Dan Lismore raced clear before beating Morley from 10 yards.
Fifteen minutes later, the hosts equalised when Joe Rapson’s cross into the area clipped off a defender into the path of Richards who fired in from eight yards.
Murray was almost unbeatable and with ten minutes remaining, James Rowe had a fine effort tipped around the post.
One more chance came for the hosts and in the final minute they went close again as sub Darren Hicks put through Gary Hird who cut into the area and found Rapson. But to the surprise of nobody, his effort was well stopped by Murray.
With the scores level in went straight to the dreaded penalty shoot-out, and what a dramatic one it was.
Middlezoy went first and saw Jack Prowse’s effort well-saved by Morley which was followed by for the hosts in order, Richards, Crawford and Rapson.
Worth, Finn Hansford, Harry Hamblin and Rhys Hayward fired their penalties home for the visitors, meaning if Sam Pearson scored he’d send his side through.
However, his effort went over the bar ensuring sudden death.
Riley Willis stepped up for Middlezoy, but his penalty was well saved by Morley, leaving full-back Dave Barker with the chance to get the job done.
He made no mistake by beating Murray as the home side celebrated reaching the next round in front of the home supporters.
Torpoint are due to visit bottom side St Austell tonight (August 27, 7.30pm), in the Western League Premier Division.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: James Morley; Dave Barker, Sam Hepworth (James Rowe, 70), Owen Haslam (Gary Hird, 70), Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), Joe Rapson, Ryan Richards, Callum Martindale, Tom Payne (Darren Hicks, 89), Adam Carter (Sam Pearson, 63).
