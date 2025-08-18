By Robbie Morris at Manstone Lane
EMIRATES FA CUP PRELIMINARY ROUND (SATURDAY)
Sidmouth Town 2 Torpoint Athletic 4
TORPOINT Athletic are through to the First Qualifying Round of the FA Cup for the third time in their history after overcoming a two-goal deficit at Manstone Lane on Saturday.
To add to the achievement, the Point are the only Western League club remaining in the competition. Ryan Richards and Dave Barker scored late in the first half and substitute Curtis Damerell grabbed a brace in the final 20 minutes to secure their safe passage to the next round, that after Louis Spalding had given the Devonians a 2-0 lead by the half-hour.
The visitors had their first chance on only the second minute when Callum Martindale put through Ryan Richards who laid the ball on to James Rowe, but his effort just went wide of the post.
For the next few minutes, the visitors kept on creating half chances through the recalled trio of Adam Carter, Richards and Rowe as they probed the home defence.
After 20 minutes the Vikings had their first chance of the match when Dan Weston was played in and his effort went just over the bar.
Five minutes later the hosts took the lead completely against the run of play. Weston chased down a long ball from goalkeeper Elliott Driver and afterhis initial shot was parried by James Morley, Louis Spalding picked up the loose ball and made no mistake.
A minute later Sidmouth doubled their advantage when Craig Veal put the ball through to Spalding who slotted past Morley from 18 yards.
This spurred on the visitors who took control of the possession for the rest of the half with Rowe firing just wide from 15 yards.
With six minutes remaining of the half, a long ball by Callum O’Brien found Richards who sent a looping header over the keeper to pull a goal back. Then a minute into stoppage time, Carter played in Barker who fired home into the far post.
In the first ten minutes of the second half, Torpoint came out the brightest of both teams with Carter and Richards both going close.
On the hour mark the visitors made a double substitution with Carter and Rowe being replaced by Damerell and Sam Pearson.
Seven minutes later, Tom Payne put in a great cross into the area to find Sam Hepworth, but his header brushed the outside of the post.
On the 73rd minute the hosts were reduced to ten men when Sam Gleeson handled the ball in the area and referee Lewis Cook awarded Torpoint a penalty after consulting the linesman. Damerell coolly converted from the spot, sending Driver the wrong way.
Then with five minutes remaining the visitors doubled their advantage when good build-up play by the midfield released Damerell, who breaks clear of Sidmouth’s defence. His initial shot was parried by Driver, but Damerell picked up the loose ball and fired home into an empty net to put Torpoint through to the next round.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: James Morley; Dave Barker (Gary Hird, 83), Sam Hepworth, Owen Haslam, Callum O’Brien, Elliott Crawford (capt), Ryan Richards (Rory Simmons, 81), Callum Martindale, Tom Payne (Joe Rapson, 68), James Rowe (Sam Pearson, 60), Adam Carter (Curtis Damerell, 60). Sub not used: Freddie Chapman.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Callum O’Brien.
