By Robbie Morris and Garry Wood at The Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 3 Oldland Abbotonians 1
DAVE Barker scored one of the fastest goals ever seen at The Mill as the Point made it seven points from a possible nine with a 3-1 victory over Oldland Abbotonians.
The wing-back’s finish inside 56 seconds was added to by Curtis Damerell’s brace as the Bristol outfit ended with nine men as Jai Macleod and Casey Woodman were both given their marching orders in the second half.
Torpoints joint bosses Dean Cardew and Karl Curtis made just one change to the starting 11 from last weekend’s FA Cup victory at Saltash as Darren Hicks came in for James Rowe who dropped to the bench, and within a minute they were celebrating the opening goal.
Damerell saw his shot saved and from the resulting Callum Martindale corner, a loose ball fell to Barker who fired home from close range.
Five minutes later the visitors created a good chance when Praise Amaefule’s cross found Kristian Miller whose effort went inches over the crossbar.
Within ten minutes, Torpoint doubled their advantage when an initial shot by Joe Rapson was blocked by the keeper and the loose ball was found by Martindale who put through Damerell to fire home from eight yards.
The hosts kept on the pressure and just past the half-hour mark a cross by Martindale was found in the area by Barker, but his header went just over the bar.
Shorly before half-time the hosts had another good chance as after Damerell found Rapson, his goal-bound effort was tipped over the bar.
Just before the hour mark the visitors reduced their arrears when Freddie Chapman was adjudged to have brought down Miller in the area, leaving referee Steven Swan to point to the penalty spot. Harry Haughton coolly converted the penalty.
Minutes later a Martindale corner found skipper Elliott Crawford, but his headed effort went just over the bar.
Then, in five minutes of madness, the visitors were reduced to nine men. On the 67th minute Macleod was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Martindale, moments after committing the same offence.
Then, three minutes later, Woodman was shown a straight red card for a shoulder barge on Joe Rapson right in front of the referee in the area. This resulted in a penalty being awarded and Damerell fired past Perrin for his second goal of the afternoon.
There was still time for one more chance for the hosts with four minutes remaining as player/coach Adam Carter played in Barker who saw his left-footed shot just evade the far post.
Torpoint are next in action on Tuesday night when they welcome Cornish rivals St Blazey in the league before Saturday’s FA Cup clash at newcomers to the Western League, East Devon outfit Sidmouth Town.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: James Morley; Dave Barker, Freddie Chapman, Rory Simmons, Callum O’Brien (Sam Hepworth, 73), Elliott Crawford (capt), Joe Rapson (James Rowe, 76), Darren Hicks (Owen Haslam, 21), Curtis Damerell (Adam Carter, 80), Sam Pearson (Gary Hird, 76), Callum Martindale.
OLDLAND ABBOTONIANS: Kieran Perrin, Dejuan Tulloch, Casey Woodman, Emmanouil Athanasiou, Ruben Nuevo-Draper, Jai Macleod, Harry Haughton, Kristian Miller, Freddie Kershaw, Praise Amaefule, Owen Lingard. Subs (all used): Shaquile Perkins, Divine Amaefule, Ibrahima Sarr, Louis Rostron, Logan Cassidy.
Torpoint Athletic man-of-the-match: Rory Simmons.
