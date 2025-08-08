Western League Premier Division preview – Saturday, August 9
AFTER a superb victory at Shepton Mallet on Tuesday night in the FA Cup, Newquay will look to get their inaugural Step Five campaign up and running tomorrow when they welcome Bradford Town to Mount Wise.
Despite playing well in patches, the Peppermints have beaten by Buckland Athletic (3-1) and Torpoint Athletic (2-1) in their opening two games and will want to get their first points on the board against fellow new boys Bradford Town.
The Wiltshire-based outfit drew 1-1 at Torpoint on the opening day before seeing off Paulton Rovers 2-1 in their first home outing.
However, Newquay boss Shaun Middleton will know these are the games his side need to win if they are to become an established Western League club.
St Austell have had an torrid start to the season having lost 7-0 to both Ivybridge Town and Saltash United before a much-improved display in a 5-0 defeat at Tavistock in the FA Cup.
New boss Adam Castlehouse was given an incredibly tough hand, but says he was far more encouraged with his side’s showing last weekend.
They welcome a Shepton Mallet side that have four points so far and are normally in and around the play-off places.
St Blazey have also endured a testing opening to the campaign, drawing 2-2 at much-fancied Bridgwater, before losing 2-0 at home to relegated Helston Athletic.
They head up the M5 to take on Nailsea and Tickenham, who have yet to get off the mark.
Saltash United have six points from six before they head up to Street.
The Ashes beat Oldland Abbotonians 3-2 on the opening day before thrashing St Austell just days later. They were, however, brought back down to earth last Saturday when they lost 6-1 at home in the FA Cup to neighbours Torpoint.
Boss Lee Britchford will be keen to see a big reaction against the Cobblers who are usually good on home turf.
Torpoint – with four points from six – will be full of confidence before their home date with an Oldland side who have won one and lost the other.
The Point have put together an exciting squad and in attackers Joe Rapson and Curtis Damerell have two players who have started the season on fire.
Two sides with ambitions of getting up to the Southern League meet at Kellaway Park as Helston welcome Barnstaple Town.
The Blues, under new boss Dan Bua, have six points from six thanks to victories over Wellington and St Blazey - and have put together an exciting young squad which has brought the feelgood factor back.
Barum, who are managed by former Bude Town boss Ben Potter, reached last year’s play-offs before losing to Brixham in the semi-final, and have started with defeats to Paulton and Buckland.
Fixtures (3pm): Bridgwater United v Paulton Rovers, Brislington v Sidmouth Town, Buckland Athletic v Wellington, Clevedon Town v Ivybridge Town, Helston Athletic v Barnstaple Town, Nailsea and Tickenham v St Blazey, Newquay v Bradford Town, Street v Saltash United, St Austell v Shepton Mallet, Torpoint Athletic v Oldland Abbotonians.
