SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY)
Callington Town 1 Holsworthy 1
FIN Harrison slotted home a hotly-disputed 98th minute penalty to maintain Callington’s unbeaten start against another side yet to be beaten in Holsworthy.
Rob Pearce’s 10th minute stunner looked to have put the Devonians on their way to a third win of the season, but despite having to defend well for long spells and losing Pearce to a second yellow card, looked set to leave the Ginsters Marsh with all three points.
But when a home player went down in added time following Adam Patterson’s deep free-kick, the referee awarded a penalty which Harrison smashed into the corner.
Holsworthy boss Kevin Squire made four changes from the side that drew 1-1 at Falmouth Town Reserves on Saturday as Jay Thomas, Tallan Burns and strikers Joe Barker and Todd Peschke came in.
For the rest of the half the home side got on top although the visiting defence stood firm, including centre-half Sam Hill having to deal with a fine ball in from right-back Patterson.
Pearce was deservedly booked for a late tackle on Ben Langton on 37 minutes before home striker Fin Harrison saw a looping header tipped over by Chadwick three minutes later. Connor Pritchard’s drive drifted just wide before the whistle.
The second half was more of the same with Cally on top, although their three best moments came in the first 15 minutes as Harrison headed over and Patterson was twice denied, firstly by Chadwick before Callum Martyn’s outstretched leg cleared the danger.
Pearce was denied a breakaway goal by an outstanding save from Jake Mead-Crebbin, before he was shown his marching orders for, in the opinion of the referee, not retreating quickly enough from a free-kick which sub Jamie Rowlands kicked at him.
Centre-half Harvey Barrett was sent up front alongside Harrison and just as it looked like Holsworthy would hold on, Cally were awarded a penalty which the Magpies were understandably disappointed by.
But Callington did deserve a point as both sides remain firmly in the top five.
CALLINGTON TOWN: Jake Mead-Crebbin; Adam Patterson, Harvey Barrett, Harry Southcott (capt), JJ Gill; Ben Langton, Connor Pritchard; Kevin McCallion, Kieran Prescott, Fin Skews; Fin Harrison. Subs: Jamie Rowlands, Calum Courts, Lewis Haxell, Oliver Sanders, Alex Jacob.
HOLSWORTHY: Ryan Chadwick; Jedd Pechke (capt), Sam Hill, Callum Martyn; Gavin Carter, Aiden Slade, Rob Pearce, Jay Thomas, Tallan Burns; Joe Barker, Todd Peschke. Subs: Tai Wonnacott, Oscar Knight, Will Harris, Joseph Caitlin, Chris Wildern.
Men-of-the-match: Callington Town – Adam Patterson; Holsworthy – Aiden Slade.
