St Piran League Premier Division East latest round-up
DEFENDING champions Saltash United Reserves kept up their perfect start on Tuesday night as they saw off Foxhole Stars 2-0 at Kimberley Stadium.
The Ashes had won all four games and made it 15 points from a possible 15 thanks to a goal in each half from Owen Davies and Ryan Knight.
They sit a point behind their Torpoint Athletic counterparts who have already played seven times.
The Point thrashed North Petherwin 5-0 last night to build on a 3-1 success at Altarnun on Saturday.
The goals against North Petherwin came via Ryan Easterbrook (2), Christopher Westall and sub Dan Udo (2), while Westall, Matthew Cotter and Peter Bradley were on target at an Nuns side who replied in the 66th minute through Toby Knights.
Millbrook Reserves are enjoying a good start and secured a 2-0 success at Sticker on Tuesday night.
Josh Payn notched in each half for the Brook who have 12 points from seven games, only one of which was a defeat.
Saturday saw four other games with goals in all.
Millbrook were held to a 2-2 draw by St Mawgan despite Oliver Small and Malakai Phillips netting, while Kilkhampton saw off St Blazey Reserves 2-1 at Lamb park.
The visitors took an early lead through Joe Munday, but just before half-time, Jay Needham slotted home following fine work from Adam Sleeman.
Kilk keeper Leam Powell was in inspired form, making a series of fine saves, and his contribution was rewarded at the other end when centre-half Henry Lumley netted from a corner.
Gunnislake enjoyed the biggest score of the afternoon as they won 7-2 at St Austell Reserves for their first victory of the season, helped by a remarkable five goals from Tom Dixon.
He scored a hat-trick before half-time to give the visitors a 3-0 lead and although the Lillywhites responded through Innocent Kasonde (46) and Gabriel Turpin (50), Gunni went back on the offensive and added four more through Ben Backway (60), Dixon (75), Fletcher Cook (76) and Dixon (81).
The other Saturday game saw Sticker earn a home point in the local derby with Foxhole.
The Stars led 1-0 at the break, but the hosts fought back to draw through Joe Tilley on 62 minutes.
TABLE AT WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER (30): Torpoint Athletic – P7 PTS 16; Saltash United P5 PTS 15; Millbrook P7 PTS 12; St Blazey P5 PTS 9; Polperro – P3 PTS 7; Kilkhampton - P4 PTS 7; Sticker - P5 PTS 7; North Petherwin - P4 PTS 6; Foxhole Stars - P5 PTS 5; Gunnislake – P5 PTS 3; St Austell Reserves – P4 PTS 3; St Mawgan – P1 PTS 1; Callington Town Development P4 PTS 1; Bodmin Town – P5 PTS 1; Looe Town - P1 PTS 0; Altarnun - P1 PTS 0.
