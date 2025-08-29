GOLF LATEST
LOOE GOLF CLUB
Lady Vets Section by Sara Walker
ON A MORNING which saw sun and showers, 19 lady vets played in the Lady Vets Captain's Trophy competition.
It was a single stableford competition played off the blue tees, over 12 holes, while prizes were awarded for the top five scores.
There were five players with a score of 25, but on countback fifth place was awarded to Mo Inglis.
Fourth was Jax Wailes on 26 points who was behind Wendy Buckland on countback . Second was Pat Butler on 27 and the winner of the trophy, on 28 points, was Jackie Courts.
Nearest the pin in one shot, for ladies with handicaps below 30, was won by Wendy Shore, who also had a birdie on the hole. Jackie Courts won nearest the pin in two shots, for ladies with handicaps of 30 or over.
Over the course of this golfing year the lady vet with the highest attendance for the weekly roll-up competitions was Sheila Tilbrook and the player with the best cumulative score for competitions won was Carol Stevens.
After a cream tea was enjoyed by all, Lady Vets captain Sara Walker announced that she would be handing over the role next month to Pat Butler.
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB
Ladies Section by Sue Wenmoth
THE final of the Foursomes Goblets was played on Saturday, August 23.
Play started with two very good opening tee shots and good play continued throughout the final.
After 18 holes the match was all square so the players were off down to the first hole again where the pair of Debbie Flanagan and Mary Brinsley were victorious over Pam Hughes and Geraldine Howley.
The Duke Salver – Wednesday, August 27
THIS competition was for bronze players and although the day started with heavy downpours, it soon cleared to a sunshine and warmth.
Results: 1 Phillippa Bown – 40pts; 2 Glennis Wootton – 35; 3 Wendy Phillip – 34; 4 Cheryl Bridgeman – 33 (c/b); 5 Cathryn Braithwaite – 33.
Stableford – Wednesday, August 27
THIS was the winner’s second success in a row, which cut her handicap to 12.9.
Results: 1 Katy Milne – 40pts; 2 Pam Hughes – 36; 3 Jenny Glover – 28.
MEN’S VETERANS ‘THE FOSSILS’ by Keith Field
ON A HOT and stifling Tuesday on August 12, captain of the day, Brian Pound, welcomed local rivals China Fleet with the Duck Trophy on the line.
With so many friends amongst the two teams, rivalry and banter was bound to be high.
Pound and partner Allan Evans ran out 6&5 winners in the first match and that started a procession of home victories as they reeled off eight on the spin with visiting skipper Phil Beech succinctly summing up the scoreline as ‘we came in second in every result’.
As a consequence, when the two teams face each other at China Fleet at the end of September, the Duck Trophy will remain with the current holders.
Without doubt, China Fleet will be plotting their revenge and restoration of pride to ensure a tough challenge for the Fossils. No doubt that home advantage helped as did shot advantage for a couple of players in the latter matches, but the scoreline tells a story.
‘Nearest the pin’ winners on the 14th were for the hosts, Allan Evans and for the visitors, Keith Chapman.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.