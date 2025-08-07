By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors’ Section – ‘The Fossils’ latest
TWO golfing stellar performances have dominated Fossils golf recently.
Playing two rounds over the first weekend of August, initially on the Kernow course then on the Nicklaus course, Pete Mehigan played a blinder to secure the St Mellion Club Handicap Championship with net rounds of 67 and 76, giving a very impressive total of 143 to take top spot.
The performance once again underlined the standard of golf played within the Fossils.
A couple of days earlier (Thursday, July 31) saw a club competition for the Veterans Trophy.
Played from the white tees, the competitors faced an additional challenge this year as summer maintenance had only been completed the day before, meaning many of the hollow tining holes were still open and not fully filled with sand. Later holes were well-filled but with more sand on the surface, but it has to be added that the greenkeepers had done a great job to ensure they were so playable as they were.
With these challenges to overcome, up stepped the second stellar performer, Peter Lee, who made light of the challenges and posted an outstanding 41 points to really burst the glass ceiling of 40 that had been in place since WHS came on the scene.
He edged out John Raphael and Nigel Coulson-Stevens who had scored exceptionally well with both recording 40.
The field, in general, did not fare so well with only a total of nine players of the 46 playing hitting the ‘magic’ 36. Lawrence Drew and Richard Watts were the only ones to grab twos.
Results: 1 Peter Lee – 41pts; 2 John Raphael – 40; 3 Nigel Coulson-Stevens – 40.
Section Winners: Gold – Nigel Webster, Paul Turner and Greg Clark; Silver – Peter Lee, John Raphael and Robert Pannell; Bronze – Nigel Coulson-Stevens, Sophocles and James Simpson.
