By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS SECTION ‘THE FOSSILS’
THE third week of the month started well on Tuesday, July 15 with the Fossils welcoming Thurlestone to St Mellion to play their return match.
Although the Kernow course was in its usual great shape, the weather was a little less impressive with overcast skies, but at least it stayed dry.
A number of St Mellion’s team were really up for it after receiving heavy defeats in the overall 4-2 loss earlier in the season.
Captain of the day, Ian Edwards, left the clubhouse on the way to the first tee after telling his team that the least result he was after were wins in at least four individual matches.
After his victory at Thurlestone alongside Colin Marshall, confidence was high, even though Thurlestone’s captain Patrick Robinson was absent due to recent leg surgery. Unfortunately, Thurlestone had not read the script and after what was a tight and scrappy match with the lead alternating, the home team had to concede victory.
Elsewhere, the team had taken the captain’s words seriously and all five individual matches went the way of St Mellion. Allan Evans and Keith Field were particularly pleased with their victory, avenging their heavy defeat at Thurlestone, although having built a six-hole advantage their lead was cut back by a net eagle and a net birdie when their opponents refused to lie down.
The fact that both Thurlestone players received shots on 17 holes from Evans and that he was out-driven on numerous holes meant that there were no ‘easy’ holes.
Nearest the Pin winners were Brian Pound from St Mellion and from Thurlestone, John Mahood.
After such a home result, St Mellion were aggregate winner for 2025, 7-5.
Thursday, brought another overcast day but much more humid than the team experienced on Tuesday.
With course and its pin positions in the same state, players in the Pairs Betterball experienced a great challenge.
Unlike most weeks, the most teams were chosen by the players so, fireworks were expected.
For some of the higher handicappers, 85% of their course handicap proved a bit of a reality check, but even so there were some outstanding results.
As vice-captain Paul Osborne collected the cards, he noted that the 40-point barrier had truly been bashed.
No less than three teams each came home with extra hopes high that their score of 43 points would secure them the Trophy, but there were nine others all breaking 40 just behind them.
Countback was therefore necessary to separate the teams with last out David Furse and Nigel Coulson-Stevens taking the title from Norman Wreford and Mike D Newton, who in turn had pipped Guy Pennington and Dave Vincent.
Fourth and fifth places were unable to be separated by countback with Paul Turner and Andy Bryan together with Brian Pond with Allan Evans, and each coming home with identical points, 42, which then relegated Tony Prout and Kev Robinson to sixth also on 42.
It was also a day for twos with no less than eight being recorded.
Results: 1 David Furse and Nigel Coulson-Stevens 43 (c/b); 2 Norman Wreford and Mike D Newton 43 (c/b); 3 Dave Vincent and Guy Pennington – 43; Joint Fourth: Paul Turner and Andy Bryan and Allan Evans Brian Pound – 42 (c/b); 6 Tony Prout and Kevin Robinson – 42.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.