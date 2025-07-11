FROM AROUND THE GREENS
Looe Golf Club
LADIES’ SECTION
TWENTY-four ladies competed in the Club Championship in wet and misty conditions on Saturday, July 5.
There were two cups up for contention, however the one which is most coveted is The Scratch Cup. The competition is played over 27 holes and was won by new member Holly Mae-Staight with a gross score of 135, that despite only five shots separating the top five players. She had her family there to share her first major club trophy.
Alison Talling was second with 136, one shot ahead of Min Green in third.
The other cup up for grabs was for the Best Handicap score.
This was won by the ever-popular Patsy Butler with a net score of 111 over the 27 holes, one and two ahead respectively of Alison Talling and Angela Barrett.
The best 18-hole competition was won by the ever youthful Jax Wailes with Min Green winning the best back nine.
It been quite a month for Medal competitions with The QE2 being played over two weeks, being won by Wendy Shore with a great score of 141.
Not only is Wendy's handicap tumbling fast, she juggles this whilst doing a fabulous job feeding all the club’s members on a daily basis.
Shirley Nicholls, Patsy Butler, Jan Vince and Angela Barrett played in The Inter Club County competition at The Point Golf Club near Polzeath on July 9 with their caddies Pat Hodge, Sandy King, Alison Talling and Penny Drake.
But despite an enjoyable day, they missed out on the prizes.
LADY VETERANS SECTION
ON A WARM sunny morning with a gentle breeze, a good field of Lady Vets recently competed for the Pat Fogden Trophy. This is a long standing competition instigated by a previous lady member, many of whom may remember her as Pat Coad from a well-known local family.
It comprises a single stableford competition played over 12 holes off the blue tees. There was some very good scores including six over 26 points but the winner with an outstanding score of 30 was Wendy Shore.
Pat Butler won ‘nearest the pin’ for lower handicaps and Sara Walker won for higher handicaps. Several Lady Vets, who were not able to play in the morning, came to support the presentation.
St Mellion Golf Club
LADIES SECTION
Wednesday Fun Day – July 2
THIS competition was played on the Nicklaus Course. Teams of three began then the nine-hole players dropped out. An interesting format devised by Katy Milne.
On each hole, one player was ‘it’ and their score had to be counted on first nine and then doubled on the back nine. Being ‘it’ put pressure on the player to score well, which didn’t always happen!
Results: 1 Wendy Phillips, Judith Clark and Geraldine Howley – 64pts; 2 Sue Wenmoth, Glennis Wootton and Katy Milne – 61; 3 Karen Ford, Jenny Glover and Hazel Beadle – 60; 4 Sarah Martin, Hilda McKinley and Carole Webb – 59.
Proprietors Cup – Sunday, July 6
THIS Nicklaus Charity competition was played as a stableford in windy conditions which altered direction throughout.
The scores were extremely close with Bridgitte Worth taking the narrowest of victories.
Results: 1 Bridgitte Worth – 34pts (c/b); 2 Sue Wenmoth – 34; 3 Katy Milne – 33 (c/b); 4 Karen Cook – 33; Donna Weeks – 32; 5 Mary Brinsley – 31 (c/b); 6 Debbie Flanagan – 31.
