Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League (Division Three to Seven East) - latest round-up
BOCONNOC earned a crucial victory in their bid for survival in Division Three East after thrashing fellow strugglers Roche Seconds by 88 runs at Deer Park.
Despite Roche winning the toss in a game delayed by half an hour and reduced to 40 overs, home openers Rhys Morgans and Gary Spencer added 91 before both departed in the 14th over as Spencer (28) was run-out by Tyler Trudgeon, while Morgans (44) was caught behind off Tommy Eccleston.
Twenties from John Niblett (28), Jamie Coates (22), Rob Foot (21) and Adam Easterbrook (19) helped Boconnoc reach 226-8.
Morgans struck with the first ball of the chase as the Aussie bowled Fred Kertai.
He took 1-11 from his five overs, but it was the slow bowling quartet of Lee Penrose, Niblett, Spencer and Ryan Greenslade that proved decisive.
Greenslade went for just 27 from his eight overs while Penrose (2-32), Niblett (3-27) and Spencer (4-22) cashed in as Roche could only muster 136 all-out. Laurence Burr (36) and Mark Trudgeon (27) were the only batsmen to pass 20.
Three other matches were rained off without a ball being bowled, while just four overs were possible at Saltash where Menheniot-Looe had reached 36-0.
Division Four East was a complete washout, meaning leaders St Blazey Seconds and St Neot occupy the top two spots.
Just one game went ahead in each of Division Five and Six.
Graham Murray took 5-23 from eight overs as Gunnislake motored to victory over Grampound Road Thirds by nine wickets.
The Roadies were dismissed for just 81 in 23.1 overs, before the hosts were over the line in nine overs, led by Dan Pethick’s 44 not out.
Luckett Seconds missed the chance to go second in Division Six as they were beaten by just four runs by their St Stephen counterparts at Chapel Field.
Stephen Brown dismissed Ryan Nicholls lbw for nought, but Isaac Nicholls (55), Sam Dowrick (31) and Craig Coad (34) helped the visitors reach 187-8 from their 40 overs.
Brown took 2-42, but Martin Budge’s 4-41 was the pick.
Budge then batted through the chase for an unbeaten 88 which included 16 fours, but their poor start cost them as only Martin Budden with 37 from number eight provided much support.
It means Luckett sit fourth, 15 points behind St Stephen who stay second.
Two games took place in Division Seven East across the weekend.
On Saturday, Boconnoc Seconds hammered a very young Launceston Thirds side by 213 runs at Lawhitton.
Darren Piper and Paul Crocker put on 162 in less than 24 overs before Piper retired having reached his 100 from just 75 balls.
Crocker departed soon after for 54, but the runs kept coming via Martin Kendall (40 off 29) and Edward Hosking (68 off 45) as they racked up a huge 319-7.
Launceston were all-out for 106 in reply with Richard Baxter taking the remarkable figures of 7-8 from his ten overs.
St Neot have an eight-point lead at the top after winning by four wickets at Lanhydrock Thirds on Sunday.
Preston’s 2-9 off his five overs as the hosts were dismissed for just 96, that after openers Henry Meacock (28) and Finn Walton (16) put on 30.
Lanhydrock had a sniff with St Neot 51-5 thanks to James Elkins (4-24), but Drew Champion smacked 38 to get the job done.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.