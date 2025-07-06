BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION TWO EAST
Holsworthy 190-8 (36), Callington II 192-7 (32.4).
CALLINGTON Seconds moved up to sixth in the table after seeing off struggling Holsworthy by three wickets at Moores Park on Saturday.
Cally were looking to bounce back from a seven-wicket defeat to Lanhydrock last time out, and made just one change with Ollie Bennett coming into the side for fellow batsman Liam Hunn.
With third bottom St Minver rained off at Bude, Holsworthy could have moved to within 10 points, but home captain Rich Brown won a crucial toss in a game reduced to 36 overs per side and chose to field.
Spencer Whatley (2-22) bowled a fine opening spell and after dismissing Guy Beagley (2) lbw, the teenager got the big wicket of Matt Shepherd who had recently departed Moores Park, when he edged through to Nick Parker for eight (40-2).
Jack Greening made the same move back as Shepherd and struck ten fours in his 53.
After he added 29 with Brendan Harris (13), he departed at 111-4 in the 26th over, caught and bowled by Oscar Crichton.
Holsworthy were well-placed and eventually reached 190-7 thanks to useful contributions from Noah Pigdon (27 off 43), Sam Stacey (21 off 20) and skipper Ryan Walter, the latter making 32 not out from just 18 balls. Fifty-nine came off the last seven overs despite Ryan Hodge (2-46 off 6) and Rich Brown (3-32 off 5) sharing five wickets.
Shepherd bowled Brown for just six, but Ben Allsop (62) and Parker (36) took the score to 74 before Graham Wild (2-35) struck twice in three balls.
However, Allsop (67) and Peter Tancock (35) put on a further 64, and although Pigdon (2-38) and Greening (2-24) struck twice, the Greens got the over the line helped by Ollie Bennett’s 14 not out.
