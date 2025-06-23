By Stephen Lees
BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST
St Minver Seconds 102 (21.3), Gunnislake 105-4 (20).
GRAHAM Murray starred with the ball as Gunnislake returned to winning ways with a convincing win against a below-strength St Minver despite some heroics from Sam Hocking.
Gunnislake won the toss and chose to bowl, and that decision paid off handsomely as despite double figure scores from loanee Josh Sanders and skipper Charlie Edwards, it was soon 37-7 with Murray bowling brilliantly.
With only nine players, St Minver were in dire trouble, but father and son Nigel and Sam Hocking began a rescue act reminiscent of Ben Stokes and Jack Leach at Headingley in 2019.
Sam decided attack was the best form of defence, while Nigel chose to keep the ball out.
Eight fours and four sixes later, Sam passed his fifty, with dad on a mere single, but eventually their fun was over when Nigel spooned a catch to mid-on. Sam was unbeaten on 57.
By now St Minver had a respectable 102 on the board, although Murray was again the outstanding bowler for Gunnislake with 6-14.
Gunnislake openers Sam Graber and Kevin Beare didn’t waste any time in the chase as Graber (38) looked in fine form by driving off the front and back foot, and received steady support from Beare (24).
Nigel Hocking’s left-arm spin accounted for both and Paul Hollow, but number three Ross Potter on his first appearance of the season, ensured no further drama, batting with calm authority to end 17 not out as the winning runs came after 20 overs.
Hocking ended with 4-22 from his seven overs.
Gunnislake’s win sees them sneak into the top half of the table again, but a sterner test lies ahead, with a trip to high-flying Gorran next on their schedule on Saturday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.