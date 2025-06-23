Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League County Division One round-up – Saturday, June 21
CHAMPIONS Beacon are back on top of the table after their narrow victory at Newquay and Hayle were beaten at Camborne.
Beacon overcame a slow start to amass a competitive 234-7 as after Sam James (33) and Darren Proctor (37) laid the platform, Jordan Thomas led the way with 55. Cameos from Callum Edgcombe (40) and Gareth Mankee (26) helped, while Jack Howarth (2-54), Rob Burton (2-31) and Jack Crichton (2-51) all got some reward.
Newquay’s chase was led by an unbeaten 116 from skipper Adam Cocking as they needed 11 from nine deliveries with five wickets in-hand.
But just two came off Ben James’ last three balls, and two off the first four bowled by Jordan Thomas.
Callan Jenkin was run-out, meaning Howarth needed a six for a tie.
However, he was caught at long-off as Cocking’s superb century which came off 121 balls (seven fours, three sixes) was in vain.
Camborne thrashed previous leaders Hayle by 136 runs to move within five of Beacon.
After openers Josh Fontana (55) and Daniel Stephens (48) laid the groundwork, their total of 248-6 was made possible by skipper Alfie MacDonald’s 95 in an innings which saw him strike three fours and seven sixes in his 81-ball stay. Nate Wiggins (2-37) was the pick of the bowlers.
Hayle mustered just 112 all-out in reply, Daniel Lello showing some fight with 36.
Sri Lankan Danuka Dilshan took 2-27 before Dan Hocking (3-26) and Piran Moyle (3-18) cashed in.
Strugglers Roche made it two wins on the spin in a low-scoring clash with Falmouth who dropped to the foot of the table.
Roche’s opening bowlers Stewart May (2-11 off 10) and Archie Green (0-7 off 6) gave nothing away as the visitors limped to 80 all-out in 39.4 overs having been 34-1.
The change bowlers ensured there was no let-up as Ryan Clark (2-23) and Liam Phillips (4-18 off 6.4) shared six wickets.Roche attacked from the off, and although they lost six wickets, were home in 16.4 overs.
Opener Dan Robotham struck 26 from 17 balls, but still had work to do at 61-6.
Jason Williams (8no) and Stewart May (11no) got it done quickly despite five wickets between Isaac Hurtel-Hymans (3-30) and Caiden Howell (2-23).
Perranporth’s fine first season in County Division One continued as they won by nine wickets at Paul.
James Hall (2-18), Travis Woolston (3-36) and Louis Rudin (2-19) shared seven wickets as the West Cornwall outfit mustered just 98 all-out despite Charlie Goldsworthy’s 26.
The chase was done in just 14.4 overs as Woolston struck a run-a-ball 51 not out with Harry Watkins (20) and Cameron Bishop (23no) providing the support.
St Austell Seconds are up to sixth after easing past St Erme by 68 runs.
It was game on at 119-4 with James Carter gone for 46, but David Munn (71 off 93) and Qasim Jamal (50 off 52) helped the Saints post 236-9 despite Kyle Van Rooyen’s 4-32.
St Erme reached 54-1 in reply with Jake Preston (27) set, but once he departed the innings faltered despite some late order resistance from Ryan Pascoe (28), Shane Tangye (22) and Alfie Tangye (15).
Six of the seven home bowlers used got reward with Jack Carter taking 4-47 from seven expensive, yet fruitful overs.
