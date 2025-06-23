Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, June 21
MENHENIOT-LOOE produced one of the great chases in Cornwall Cricket League history as they chased down 348 at Tintagel on Saturday.
Having chosen to field, only skipper Giles Francis (2-53) and Steve Kidd (0-44) kept the runs down as the hosts racked up 347-6, which included 109 from 57 balls from Ryan Pooley.
But a superb opening stand of 109 between Aussie Findley Farrell (42 off 50) and Luke Ripley (54 off 31) set the platform, and although they slipped to 170-4, a 156-run partnership between Kidd (93no) and Tom Harris (83) saw the visitors ease home with 13 balls to spare.
Kidd’s 78-ball knock contained 12 fours, while Harris got 11 balls to the fence in his 76 deliveries.
Boconnoc had a tough afternoon at South Petherwin who emerged seven-wicket winners.
Key men Rhys Morgans and Jon Niblett made just eight between them, and although opener Jamie Coates hung around for his 23, the home attack gave little away.
A hard-hit 29 from Rob Foot plus 27 from Ryan Greenslade ensured Boconnoc batted out the overs in their total of 131-9, but with just four frontline bowlers that was never likely to be enough.
Colum Taylor struck early, but the hosts eased to victory despite breakthroughs from Niblett and Greenslade.
St Neot have a 14-point lead from third-placed Werrington Thirds in Division Four East after a simple nine-wicket success at Menheniot-Looe Seconds on Saturday.
The bowlers did a good job to restrict the hosts to 185 all-out after Justin Kidd (45 off 43) and Marc Wright (37 off 50) helped Menheniot reach 109-1.
But the experience of Chris Simpson (3-27) and David Eldridge (4-27) came to the fore as the visitors fought back, while Toby Haley (2-38) also chipped in.
The chase was dominated by Jack Kent’s unbeaten 122 which came off 131 balls and contained 15 fours and three sixes.
The right-hander put on 135 with Alex Eldridge (28 off 68), before David Masters (18no) helped finish the job with 45 balls to spare.
Brijesh Desai made 85 as Liskeard moved up to fourth with a comfortable 57-run success at St Stephen.
The Lux Park outfit saw openers Andrew Cobb (24) and Andrew Ware (41) add 77 before they slipped to 95-3.
Ben Powell (22) started the rebuild before Desai and Chris Calfe’s stand of 113 helped them eventually reach an imposing 263 all-out.
Cobb dismissed the dangerous Ryan Bate and Olly Martin early, and although Tim Hooper made 65, nobody else could stay around long enough as Cobb (4-34) and Ware (3-32) shared seven wickets. Martin Mote (2-34) got some late reward.
Glynn Triscott struck an unbeaten 92 as Tideford continued their recent revival with a nine-wicket success over third bottom Lanhydrock Seconds.
Fifty-six extras, plus 51 from Thomas Miles and bits and pieces from the rest helped the Bodmin club reach 216-7 as Nasrullah Mandozai (2-30) and Triscott (2-41) took two apiece.
The chase was done in just 38.4 overs.
Triscott and Darren Williams (42) put on 160 before Jared Connop’s quickfire 30 not out helped them over the line. Triscott’s knock contained 18 fours.
Duloe had the weekend off and dropped to seventh following victories for Liskeard and Tideford.
