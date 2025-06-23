IT proved double delight for Saltash Cricket Club on Saturday as the town’s two senior sides picked up impressive victories in their respective divisions.
In Division Three East, Saltash made the most of being put into bat by Callington Thirds skipper Tom Neville as they posted a season-best total of 280-8 in their 45 overs.
Despite losing opener Huw Williams for 17, Ashes’ skipper Justin Hemmings and Sam Renfree put on 87 for the second wicket before the former departed on 20 (120-2).
The in-form Renfree departed five runs later, but not before posting a top score of 61, which included 13 boundaries.
Behind him, the middle order weighed in, including James Blackmore’s 36, before he was one of three stumping for Cally wicket-keeper Mohamed Durrani-Zubair.
Ollie Bennett and Joe Coates both grabbed two wickets apiece as the hosts toiled in the afternoon heat.
In reply, Callington never really threatened as they stuttered to 130-8 before Coates’ superb 51 from 31 balls got them up to 187 all-out.
Williams claimed (3-40), while Matt Petherbridge and Ben Hutson each got two wickets apiece.
Duncan Nobes was again the cornerstone for Saltash Seconds, who beat their visiting Bude counterparts by 14 runs at Chapel Field in Division Six East.
Nobes entered the fray in just the second over, but was still there come the end as he struck an unbeaten 82, which included 13 fours.
Ben Lindsay (26), Mark Stevens (24) and 21 from Callum Isles-Wright helped the hosts post 207-7. Bude skipper Mike Taylor (3-23 off 6) was the pick of their bowlers.
Number seven Derek Piper helped keep the Seasiders in contention with an unbeaten 75, but with little support, they closed on 193-9.
Tobias Palmer (4-48) and Isles-Wright (3-44) did the bulk of the bowling damage with Andy Dore claiming one in his tight ten-over spell.
