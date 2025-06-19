Monday, June 16
Mining Division Evening League, South Section: Falmouth (157-5) beat Wendron (98-8) by 59 runs.
Tuesday, June 17
Vinter Cup, Semi-Final: Truro (119) lost to Penzance (171-7) by 52 runs.
Mining Division Evening League, North Section: Mount Hawke & Porthtowan (137-5) beat Beacon (65) by 72 runs.
East Section: Truro (153-3) beat Perranporth (90-7) by 63 runs.
Wednesday, June 18
Vinter Cup, Semi-Final: St Erme (133-9) lost to St Just (148-9) by 15 runs.
Rosevear Cup, Round Two: Grampound Road 2 (201-3) beat Gorran (116-5) by 85 runs, Roche 2 (193-7) beat St Stephen (125) by 68 runs.
St Newlyn East Evening League: Newquay (148-2) beat Quintrell Downs (142-8) by 6 runs.
Mining Division Evening League, North Section: Barripper (121-5) lost to Crofty/Holman (123-6) by 4 wickets.
South Section: Helston (116-5) lost to Pendennis Shipyard (118-7) by 3 wickets.
East Section: Cowethas Crusaders (42) lost to Perranarworthal (136-8) by 94 runs, Stithians (152-5) lost to Methigion (160-4) by 8 runs.
West Section: Constantine (80) lost to Seaview Old Boys (151-6) by 71 runs, Falmouth (149-6) beat Helston (105-7) by 44 runs.
Thursday, June 19
Rosevear Cup, Round Two: Ladock (75-8) beat Boconnoc (74) by 2 wickets, Liskeard (133-4) beat Tideford (111) by 22 runs.
Division Two T20, Group A: St Just 2 (116-9) lost to Penzance 2 (119-7) by 3 wickets.
Group B: Helston 2 (123-7) lost to Mullion (190-4) by 67 runs.
Group C: Camborne 2 (120-6) lost to Wendron (142-4) by 22 runs.
Group D: St Austell 3 v St Blazey, St Minver (112) lost to Wadebridge 2 (115-4) by 6 wickets.
Group E: Callington 2 (134-5) lost to Luckett (135-6) by 1 run.
Group F: Werrington 2 (128-8) lost to Holsworthy (131-2) by 7 wickets.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.