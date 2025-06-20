Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East preview – Saturday, June 21
LEADERS St Blazey will look to continue their quest for the title when they make the very short trip to neighbours St Austell Thirds.
While Blazey are right in the mix, the winless Saints have had a tough time of it since promotion, showing the difficulty of having a third team in Division Two.
The Saints do name one of their stronger sides so far this term as batsmen Ryan Bennetts and James Pook are both included.
Blazey, who are six points clear of second-placed Luckett, have to do without hard-hitting batsman Matt Bennetts and opening bowler Andrew Thomas who are both unavailable, with their places being taken by skipper Ben Griffiths who will open the batting, and all-rounder Joe Bailey who has been in good form for the seconds.
ST BLAZEY: Rory Dixon, Ben Griffiths (capt), Ruhann Brenner, Paul Carne, Dan Kendall, Josh Carne, Toby Clarke (wkt), Joe Bailey, Riley Carne, Nithin Gowda, Angus Harley.
ST AUSTELL THIRDS: Andrew Bennetts, James Pook, Ryan Bennetts, Jon Grey, Ollie Clarke, Tom Mallet (wkt), Nick Matthews, Spencer Bist, Kieran Nile, Angus Fosten.
LUCKETT enjoyed a one-run success in the Division Two T20 Cup at Callington Seconds in midweek before their second versus third clash at Lanhydrock.
While Luckett enjoyed an 11-run success over Callington last Saturday, Lanhydrock were beaten by nine wickets at Bude.
However, both sides are right in the mix.
Lanhydrock skipper Jamie Eldridge has to do without the Taylor twins – Jamie and Josh – who are at a wedding, while bowling all-rounder Jack Trethewey is injured.
Promising all-rounder Nathanael James plus Dave Attfield and Mike Rabone come in.
The visitors have to do without skipper Andrew Hoskin and brother Jonny due to work commitments, but give a first appearance of the season to all-rounder Robert Piper whose left-arm swing bowling will give the side a new dimension.
Dan Pearce also returns to add some firepower to the lower order.
LANHYDROCK: Amir Khan (wkt), Luke Buckland, Christian James, Mike Horne, Ben Attfield, Jamie Eldridge (capt), Jacob Eldridge, Rowan Evans, Nathanael James, Mike Rabone, Dave Attfield.
LUCKETT: Luke Brenton, Toby May, Rob Piper, Ryan Brown (capt), Henry Wilkinson (wkt), James Wilkinson, George Wilkinson, Marc Brown, Dan Pearce, Leion Cole, Mark Southcott.
BUDE are fourth following last weekend’s victory over Lanhydrock and have a home date with Werrington Seconds.
The Seasiders restricted the Bodmin-based club to just 147-9 from their 45 overs before going on to win by nine wickets, while the Tron travel up the B3254 off the back of a 30-run success over Holsworthy.
Bude make one alteration as Matt Williams has recovered from illness to replace Derek Piper, while Werrington bring in George Rickard for the unavailable Rob Dymond.
BUDE: Wayne Adams, Matt Williams, Warren Rumble (capt, wkt), Richard Dymond, Andrew De Rosa, David Sillifant, Harry Dymond, Brett Hunter, Leo McDonnell, Matthew Mansbridge, Mark Whitefield.
WERRINGTON SECONDS: Ed Walters (wkt), Rob May, Zander Zambuni, Tom Lyle, George Rickard, Dan Jenkin, Darren Webber, Jason Seldon (capt), Tyler May, Ian Searle, Sam Smeeth.
THERE’S a huge game at St Minver as second bottom Holsworthy are the visitors.
The Trees are 11 points behind Saturday’s opponents, but have been given a huge lift by the return of Callington duo Jack Greening and Matt Shepherd, while Rob Mitchell is also back from St Austell.
All three go straight into the team as skipper Ryan Walter has the luxury of strengthening the second team for their survival battle in Division Five East.
St Minver, who fell just three runs short against St Blazey, are missing captain Jonny Centini as well as several others, and at the time of going to press hadn’t confirmed their side.
Holsworthy skipper Ryan Walter has left out batsmen Brendan Harris and Jack May, while Adam Lovejoy looks to get some overs in the seconds.
ST MINVER (NOT YET CONFIRMED):
HOLSWORTHY: Jack Greening, Aiden Gerry, Matt Shepherd, Rory Piper, Noah Pigdon, Ryan Walter (capt), Chris Pomeroy (wkt), Guy Beagley, Lewis Chidley, Rob Mitchell, Graham Wild.
IN SUCH a close division which sees 21 points separate first and seventh, the second teams of both Wadebridge and Callington are still right in the mix.
Both were expected to be towards the top and have the firepower to be up there.
Wadebridge name one of their stronger sides of the season as Charlie McLachlan returns, while a plethora of bowling options means skipper Paul Menhenick will hope his side can string some wins together.
Callington have lost the influential Jack Greening and with Matt Shepherd following him to Holsworthy and Ben Alford away, skipper Richard Brown is without opener James Brenton and fellow batsman Blake Tancock who are both in the first team.
Swing bowler Martin Hunn gets a call-up from the third team having started the season well, while Brown is likely to move up the order.
Brown also has plenty of pace bowling options to choose from.
WADEBRIDGE SECONDS: James Cox, Charlie McLachlan, Ross McLachlan, Jamie Beare, Paul Menhenick, Charlie Ellis, Alek Gill, Tom Wood, Joe Wilson, Ollie Bate, Tom Wilson (wkt).
CALLINGTON SECONDS: Nick Parker, Richard Brown (capt), Liam Hunn, Peter Tancock, James Moon, Zak Newton-Jenkins, Jim Shorten, Ryan Hodge, Oscar Crichton, Spencer Whatley, Martin Hunn.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.