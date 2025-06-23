Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, June 21
LUCKETT moved up to second after winning by 14 runs at fellow promotion-hopefuls Lanhydrock.
Toby May made it five fifty-plus scores in his last six innings in all competitions as Luckett posted 219-8, that despite 3-43 and 3-49 respectively from Jacob Eldridge and Christian James. Home spinners Rowan Evans (1-29) and Jamie Eldridge (1-20 off 9) were hard to get away.
Ryan Brown (32) and James Wilkinson (26) chipped in, as did Henry Wilkinson (14no) and Leion Cole (12no) towards the end.
Cole (3-57) then got the key wicket of Amir Khan for just 11, but Lanhydrock were well-placed at 131-4 with James (49) and Ben Attfield (35) set.
Rob Piper (3-32) returned for a second spell and took out James and Jamie Eldridge, and when Attfield was bowled by James Wilkinson (2-43) it was 149-6.
That became 169-9, not helped by Mark Southcott sending down nine overs for just 14, and although the last wicket pairing of Dave Attfield (24no) and Mike Rabone (10no) occupied the crease, Luckett took home 19 points.
Luckett sit seven points behind leaders St Blazey who won by 190 runs at winless St Austell Thirds having posted 327-2.
Callington Seconds started well in both innings but were eventually well beaten at their Wadebridge counterparts.
The home side were in all sorts of trouble at 59-5 as after Martin Hunn (1-15 off 9) bowled a miserly opening spell, Ryan Hodge (3-54) and Jim Shorten (2-35) got to work.
But Paul Menhenick’s 72 plus James Cox’s 73 not out from 52 balls propelled the Swans up to 227-7.
Cally reached 104-1 with Nick Parker (47) and Liam Hunn (38) well set, but once they were separated the wheels fell off to be dismissed for 149 as Ross McLachlan (3-28) and Alek Gill (4-27) shared seven wickets.
Elsewhere in the division, St Minver moved 22 points clear off second bottom Holsworthy after beating the Devonians by 57 runs.
St Minver found themselves 99-6 after choosing to bat despite thirties from the father and son pairing of Ben (38) and Rob Hawken (32) as Lewis Chidley (2-34 off 5) and Matt Shepherd (2-36) got stuck in.
But Ross Keast counter-attacked for 52 from 43 balls (five fours, four sixes) to help the hosts reach 195 all-out.
Holsworthy reached 50-0 with Jack Greening (32) set, but Rob Hawken’s off-spin trapped him lbw before he bowled Shepherd first ball.
Opener Aiden Gerry occupied one end for his 53, but there was pandemonium at the other as Hawken (3-9 off 7), Jonny Centini (2-25), Keast (2-37 off 9), while Lee Pitman weighed in with 2-25.
Bude’s spinners won them the game at home to Werrington Seconds having earlier made 244-9.
Nobody made more than Richard Dymond’s 40 for the hosts who saw Wayne Adams (37), Warren Rumble (35) and David Sillifant (33) all pass 30. George Rickard (4-58) and Sam Smeeth (2-45) shared six wickets.
Werrington reached 100-1 in the 22nd over with Rob May (53) and Rickard (40) going well, but once they were separated Bude turned the screw as wickets fell to slow bowlers Andrew De Rosa (4-40) and Leo McDonnell (2-40).
Tom Lyle made a run-a-ball 68 and Jason Seldon 33 not out from number nine, but they closed on 229-8.
