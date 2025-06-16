BOND TIMBER CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE DIVISION FIVE EAST (SATURDAY)
Wadebridge III 228-6 (40), Gunnislake 131 (39).
GUNNISLAKE were comfortably beaten by an impressive Wadebridge side who saw Jack Gill register his first century in senior cricket.
Gunni travelled without four regulars including skipper Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah, with James Boundy and Stephen Lees taking over the reins.
The visitors won the toss and chose to field with the pacey Graham Murray opening at one end, while Sean Mortimer complemented him from the Pavilion End with his accuracy and movement.
Murray (3-63 off 10) bowled the dangerous Lucas Stewart in the ninth over, and soon removed Arthur Skinner for 20.
Two more wickets quickly fell, one each for Mortimer (1-2 off 10) and Paul Hollow (1-48 off 10), as Wadebridge slipped to 48-4.
Robert Centini and Jack Gill began to rebuild the innings, steadily at first but with increasing authority.
Gill in particular found the boundary with great regularity as he cracked a career best 115 which included 17 fours and three sixes, while Centini played a fine supporting role as he ended 63 not out.
Gunni got a couple of late wickets as Wadebridge closed on 228-6.
The reply saw runs tough to come by against a pacey attack before former first team opening bowler Stuart Parkyn proved equally as threatening.
Sensing relief against the more gentle spin of Arthur Skinner, Gunnislake were lulled into a trap, with Skinner taking two quick wickets.
Wadebridge were on top as although Paul Hollow (24) and James Boundy (26) made it into the twenties, wickets fell regularly as the run-rate climbed.
With seven wickets down, Graham Murray (27) and Sean Mortimer (16) shepherded Gunnislake to 120 and a third batting point, but the last three wickets fell for only two runs to be dismissed for 131.
Gunni welcome St Minver Seconds on Saturday (1pm).
