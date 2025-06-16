Bond Timber Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, June 14
ST NEOT missed the chance to go top of the table as they were beaten by four wickets at leaders St Blazey Seconds.
The game was reduced to 40 overs but despite Chris Simpson’s typically breezy 55 from 51 balls, several batsmen got in without kicking on against a disciplined home attack.
Opener Jack Kent made 22 while David Masters (11), David Eldridge (15), Andrew Tamblyn (15) and Alex Eldridge (18) also got starts in their total of 168 all-out.
Simpson then took three early wickets as the hosts slipped to 23-3, but Joe Bailey’s 49 plus 43 extras helped the home side get over the line with 11 balls to spare. Tiryn Moss (0-30), Toby Haley (1-28) and David Eldridge (2-32) all went at four runs an over or less.
Liskeard’s recent revival continued as they thrashed Newquay Seconds by ten wickets at Lux Park in a game that didn’t get started until 3pm.
The Lux Park outfit chose to bowl and restricted the visitors to just 99-8 from their 25 overs.
Left-armer Chris Calfe took 2-5 from his five overs, while opening partner Andrew Cobb (2-11 off 4) and Brijesh Desai (2-20) also enjoyed braces.
After putting on a double century partnership in their recent game against Werrington, Cobb then joined forces with Andrew Ware as they added an unbroken stand of 103.
Cobb was 34 not out from 61, but it was Ware who was unusually the aggressor as he struck eight fours and two sixes in his unbeaten 55 from 64 balls.
Tideford’s bowlers produced a fine performance to see off promotion-hopefuls St Stephen by eight wickets at the Port Eliot Estate Ground.
Cornwall Over 50s opening bowler David Lockett produced a vintage spell of left-arm swing bowling with 2-6 from nine overs, while Chris Anderson dismissed the prolific Tim Hooper.
Change bowlers Finlay Basterfield (2-27) and Nasrullah Mandozai (2-28) took two apiece, before spinner Thomas Mitchell (3-31) weighed in towards the end as the visitors were dismissed for just 129 in 39.4 overs.
The Tideford chase was dominated by Jared Connop’s superb unbeaten 86 which contained 16 fours and a six.
He shared a stand of 87 with opener Darren Williams who added just 14, while Anton Luiten was five not out at the end.
A much-strengthened Lanhydrock Seconds grabbed a vital victory to move to within three points of third bottom Menheniot-Looe Seconds after a four-wicket victory over high-flying Werrington Thirds.
David Hardland took 3-26 from his nine overs as Werrington found themselves in early bother.
Paul Miller (68) and Ian Worsnip (52) put on an important stand for the sixth wicket, but Lanhydrock continued to take wickets, including 2-28 from seamer Harvey Brown, as they were set 189 for victory.
The home side found themselves 72-5, but were rescued by a superb 71 not out from Ryan Butler.
He smacked five sixes to go alongside his four fours as they got home by four wickets.
Earlier, twenties from Jason Hawke (27), Mark Trudgeon (20) and Ryan Beaumont (28) gave the Bodmin-based outfit a chance.
Duloe remain fourth, nine points adrift of second-placed St Neot after their local derby with Menheniot-Looe was cancelled due to a wet ground.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.