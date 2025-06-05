By Roger Stephens
CORNWALL COUNTY POOL ASSOCIATION INTERLEAGUE PREMIERSHIP (AT SPORTS CLUB LISKEARD)
East Cornwall 12 STR Rattlers 24
THE Newquay-based visitors ran out emphatic 24-12 winners at the Sports Club on Friday, May 30.
As usual the match was held over four nine-frame sets with each player playing a maximum of four frames.
Darren Hooper got things going for the home side in set one but went down to Gareth Ball, before Olly Rounsevell levelled it up by beating Sam Kevern.
Things then went rapidly downhill for the hosts, when the visitors stepped on the gas and took the next seven frames. Phil Mullis led the charge taking out home captain Luke Penhaligon with Wayne Pellow, Robin Cripps, Andy Martin, Jack Elliott, Shaun Wills and Phil Lane all following suit when they overcame Keith Armitage, Brian Reed, Gerry Markwell, Mark Pacey, James Edmonds and Mark Stevens.
At 8-1 up the visitors were already well in command.
The second set didn’t start any better for East Cornwall when Hooper lost to Pellow, and although Rousevell again levelled up beating Ball, the Rattlers when on another devastating run as Kevern, Mullis, Lake and Cripps proved too strong for Penhaligon, Armitage, Reed and Markwell.
Pacey aided by Edmonds won the next two by beating Martin and Elliott, but the Rattlers had the last laugh with Wills taking the last frame off Stevens for a 14-4 advantage.
The East Cornwall boys gradually got into gear.
Hooper lost to Mullis but Rounsevell and Penhaligon took the next two, beating Pellow and Ball in the process.
This was the first time the home team had been in the lead in a set, but it was short-lived as the Rattlers reeled off next 4 frames courtesy of wins for Kevern, Wills, Lane and Cripps who proved too good for Armitage, Reed, Markwell and Pacey.
This set was going the way of the others. And despite the efforts of Edmonds and Stevens when taking out Martin and Wills, the set was already lost (5-4), but most importantly the Rattlers had an unassailable 19-8 lead.
Hooper finally getting off the mark gave the East Cornwall side a winning start to the fourthand last set when he beat Kevern.
Team-mate Rounsevell followed it up with a win over Mullis, but back came the visitors asPellow beat Penhaligon.
The hosts were showing some resistance courtesy of Steve Eastley’s win over Ball, but the Rattlers weren’t to be denied by taking the next five frames.
Elliott got the ball rolling for STR beating Reed, then it was Wills following his team mate’s lead when he took out Markwell.
Rattlers were on a roll now and next up saw Lane take out Pacey before Cripps clinched the fourth set with a win over Edmonds.
Stevens beat Martin in the last frame of the night, but it was too little too late as the Rattlers took the final set 5-4 to complete a clean sweep.
They also won 24-12 overall, showing how well they played. For the East Cornwall boys it was a case of running into a side in fine form on the night.
Player of the match for East Cornwall was Rounsevell with four wins from four, while for the Rattlers, special mentions go to Cripps, Wills and Lane who also enjoyed maximums.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.