By Roger Stephens
THE Looe and Pool District League took on the Porthcawl Sharks from the Bridgend and District Pool League at the Liskeard Sports Club on Sunday, May 18.
The second day of the annual clash which is held bi-annually in East Cornwall or Wales, was played over international rules with four nine-frame sets (best of 36).
Looe captain Luke Penhaligon got his team off to a good start by taking out Clive Mabbett.
However, the Sharks replied with interest when they took off like a rocket winning the next 5 frames with Neil Blake leading the way beating Brian Reed before Nathan James, Nathan Jaques, Andrew Street and captain Gareth Stephens followed his lead by overcoming Lewis Penhaligon, Toby Spring, Keith Armitage and Gerry Markwell in that order.
But despite being four frames down and having lost the set, Rob Cowling, Darrell Hidson and Darren Hooper put some shine on it for the home team by beating Roger Stephens, Dylan Stephens and Jeff O’Callaghan to move to within one.
The second set looked like being a replica of the first when Porthcawl’s Jaques and Mabbett beat Luke Penhaligon and Reed.
The Looe boys had other ideas as they won five of the next six.
Lewis Penhaligon beat Blake, and although James saw off Spring, the hosts went on a four-frame run as Armitage, Markwell, Cowling and Hidson saw off O’Callaghan, Street, Gareth Stephens and Roger Stephens.
Dylan Stephens closed the gap when he got the better of Hooper, meaning they took the set 5-4 and made it 9-9 overall.
The third set saw Luke Penhaligon get Looe off to a good start when he beat James, but the Sharks hit back immediately as Jacques, Mabbett and Blake proved to good for Reed, Lewis Penhaligon and Spring.
Back came the hosts when Armitage and Markwell beat Dylan Stephens and O’Callaghan.
In a see-saw battle for the third set, the visitors’ Street and Gareth Stephens took out Cowling and Hidson.
Hooper edged past Stephens in the last frame but it was not enough to stop Porthcawl sharks taking the set 5-4 for a 2-1 lead in that department, and a 14-13 lead overall.
The fourth and final stanza saw the Sharks came out all guns blazing with Blake, James and Jaques leading the charge.
They overcame the Penhaligons either side of beating Reed to take a four-frame lead.
However the hosts were not going to back down without a fight and Spring, along Armitage hit back in defeating Mabbett and Roger Stephens.
You felt this was going to go to the wire, and next up saw the visitors edge ahead with DylanStephens and O’Callaghan getting the better of Markwell and Cowling to secure the set and most importantly, the match at 19-15.
Hidson pulled one back by beating Street, but it was left to the visiting captain Gareth Stephens to administer the final blow when he took out Hooper.
A final score set of 6-3 was the biggest margin in each of the four sets and the 20-16 scoreline goes to show how tight the evening was throughout as Porthcawl took the Roger Stephens Shield.
Nathan James won eight of his nine frames over the two days and next year sees Porthcawl host.
I’d also like to thank Looe Social and Liskeard Sports Club for their terrific hospitality across both nights.