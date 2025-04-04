By Brian Phillips
Looe and District Pool League Week 18 results – sponsored by the Coddy Shack and Key Solar
DIVISION ONE
MARQUEE Duloe continued their good recent run when they saw off visiting Cutouts 3-2 on Sunday.
Gerry Markwell beat Neil Hilton over the distance to put the visitors one up but then Jimmy Miles and Jason Spring replied taking out Aaron Simmons and Jimmy Stephens respectively.
Keith Armitage levelled with a narrow victory over Toby Spring, with all to play for Rob Bilsborough got his team over the line with an impressive straights victory and an 8 baller over seasoned campaigner Darrell Hidson.
League leaders Sports Club A made the trip to Looe to take on a tricky Moonshiners side.
Brian Phillips was back at it, up first beating Steve Eastley with an 8 baller.
Rob Ivey quickly followed this with the same score against Roger Hawken, before Ollie Rounsevell then saw off his Interleague team-mate Brian Reed without reply to halve the deficit.
James Edmonds then levelled the contest when he took out England international Will Doidge, aided by an 8 baller, although Will did have a guilt-edged chance to win frame three.
With the match all square, Luke Penhaligan brought his team home with a narrow victory over Shiners’ Mark Stevens.
Sports Club B failed to make ground on their stablemates at the top when they visited bottom-placed Looe Social.
The Sports boys raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to Darren Hooper and Rob Cowling, before Lewis Penhaligan pulled one back beating Dan Courtis over the distance.
Rob Banfield got his team the win, taking Ian Bassett in a three framer, but Mark Scoble wasn’t about to roll over in the last as he beat Sports’ captain Ian Penhaligan 2-1.
Third-placed JJ’s A welcomed Harbour Sharks and made up two points on second-placed Sports Club B with a whitewash victory.
That said, all but one of the matches went the distance with victories for Stewart Appleby, Gerry Richards, JJ Webber, Dan Clapson and Andy Kenny.
DIVISION TWO
LEAGUE leaders Barbican saw off strugglers Harbour Moon but dropped two points in the process.
Matt Wright and Si Hunt quickly put the Barbican on the hill with narrow victories over Jack Thomas and Darryl Beard, before Moon skipper Joseph Ridley halved deficit by seeing off Steve Graham without reply.
Scott Wright bagged the victory by taking out Sean Cauldwell to nil, but George Miller earned the Moon another point with a deciding frame victory over Mark Porter.
Barbican are one point clear at the top although JJ Pooligans have two games in-hand.
High-flying Halfway Crooks welcomed Legion A to Torpoint and secured victory in the first three games as Matt Olver, Duane Elliott and Steve Alford saw off Darren Thomas, Logan Singleton and Craig Skeldon.
With a whitewash on the cards, Bob Webb and Stuart Devoy had other ideas when they defeated Mike Prowse and Chris Elford.
Legion B played host to JJ’s C-Men looking to make ground on their stablemates.
All started well when Dean Short had a 2-0 victory over Jamie Wright, but that was to be it for the Polperro side as Brandon Kebell, Mike Busby, Aaron Rix and Ben Moon ran riot with the scoreline all securing victories with dropping frames against Mike Beck, Faye Short, Kye Skeldon and Phil Cunningham.