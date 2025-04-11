By Brian Phillips
Looe and District Pool League Week 19 round-up
DIVISION ONE
LEADERS Sports Club A have one hand on retaining the league title after a 5-0 demolition job on third-placed Globe Cutouts.
Luke Penhaligan, up first, joined an exclusive group as he had two ‘8 Ballers’ in frames one and three against Darrell Hidson, joining Brian Phillips and Andy Kenny in achieving this feat.
Brian Phillips was on it again, nicking the first and then rolling in an ‘8 Baller’ to see off Gerry Markwell.
Brian Reed then got his customary ‘8 Baller’ for the season as he secured a narrow victory, and with the match won, Rob Ivey and Will Doidge both earned comfortable wins.
JJ’s A closed the gap to second-placed Sports Club B with a 3-2 success at the Liskeard Sports Club.
Jerry Rendle edged past Rhys C Toms in the first before Jerry Richards levelled the tie against Darren Hooper.
Rob Cowling put the Sports boys on the hill, but JJ’s Andy Kenny and Stu Appleby responded to snatch victory.
Looe Social are relegated to Division Two after a 4-1 defeat at neighbours Moonshiners.
Social’s Mark Scoble had an ‘8 Baller’ but lost a decider to Ollie Rounsevell, before Lewis Penhaligan levelled the match against Roger Hawken.
But that was it as Marc Pacey, James Edmonds (8 baller) and Steve Eastley ran the card to nil.
Harbour Sharks are also down after being edged out 3-2 by Marquee Duloe.
There was a ‘Spring’ in the step of father and son pair Toby and Jason as they both squeaked home to put Marquee on the hill, and although Chris Woods pulled one back taking out Neil Hilton to nil, Jimmy Miles then secured the match taking Len Clarke without reply.
Roger Stephens pulled one back in the last against Rob Bilsborough.
DIVISION TWO
JJ’S POOLIGANS are free falling to the league title after edging a tight away fixture at Polperro Legion A.
They won the fist two matches over the distance thanks to Aaron Butters and Rene Goutte over Darren Thomas and Sue Jones, and although Bob Webb pulled one back, Kierran Bond saw his team to victory taking Craig Skeldon in three.
In the last, Logan Singleton defeated Blaine Walton with ease to gain another point for the home team.
Strangely the Legion lost the match but won more frames (7-6).
Promoted Barbican dropped a point away to basement team Ship Looe, but still head the table by two points.
Mark Porter and Scott Wright took out Claire and Josh Henwood, before veteran Dave Merrifield pick up a distance victory over Si Hunt.
Matt Wright and Steve Graham regained the momentum, defeating Ollie Palmer and Oscar Wright to secure four valuable points.
Harbour Moon picked up a 3-2 victory at home to Legion B.
Phil Cunningham opened up with a straights victory over George Miller, but Joe Ridley led the way as he, Daryl Beard and Sean Cauldwell secured victory over Kye Skeldon, Mike Beck and Faye Short.
In the last, Dean Short picked up another point for the travellers by taking out Jack Thomas.
Halfway Crooks travelled into town to take on JJ’s C-Men on Sunday, still with an outside chance of promotion.
They proceeded to run the first three games for victory when Steve Alford, Mike Prowse and Tom Clark saw off Ben Moon, Jamie Wright and Aaron Rix.
Mike Busby pulled one back by taking out Ellie Buckingham over the distance, before Duane Elliott took out Brandon Kebell over three frames to secure a 4-1 success.