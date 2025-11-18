By Roger Stephens
CORNWALL COUNTY POOL ASSOCIATION INTERLEAGUE PREMIERSHIP AT LISKEARD SPORTS CLUB
East Cornwall 21 North Cornwall 15
LUKE Hewison kicked off set one for the home side beating Tony Parsons, teammates James Edmunds and captain Luke Penhaligan followed suit by taking out Ronnie Hawke and Lucas Jurram.
However, the visitors came storming back with a triple of their own, with Dan Mullay leading the way who beat Darren Hooper followed by Stef Washer and Dave Tilley who beat Marc Pacy and Brian (Reedy) Reed to level things up at 3-3.
East Cornwall’s Darrell Hidson and Ollie Rounsevell clinched the set with victories over Steve Buckley and Adam Ryall. Mark Wilson took the last frame beating Mark Stevens to make it 5-4 to home the side in the first set.
It was North Cornwall who started the better in set two, when Mullay beat Hewison, then teammate Parsons took out Edmunds.
North Cornwall’s charge came to an abrupt halt when East turned on afterburners with captain Penhaligan showing the way by overcoming Hawke.
By now the boys from the east had their tails up and proceeded to rattle off the next three frames, courtesy of wins for Hooper, Pacy and Reedy over Jurram, Mark Wilson and Washer.
Hidson lost to Tilley briefly halting the home side’s charge, but Rounsevell and Stevens took the last two frames against Buckley and Ryall, thus clinching the second set 6-3, giving East Cornwall a handy 11-7 match lead.
Set three saw East Cornwall start as they left off set one with Hewison taking out Jurram, while Edmonds carried on the good work when he took out Mullay.
Luke followed Penhaligon to beat Parsons to put East Cornwall 3-0 up. The home side were then brought down to earth when North Cornwall went on a storming winning sequence of six frames.
Firstly Hawke got the better of Hooper, then Ryall beat Pacy with Wilson getting the better of Reedy as the visitors were building up a head of steam.
Next up saw North Cornwall’s Washer taking out Hidson then Tilley beat Rounsevell and wrapping up the set win was Buckley beating Stevens to make it 6-3 this set. With the scores at 14-13, it was all to play for.
In the final set, the home team came out of the traps with intent taking the first three frames with Hewison and Edmonds beating Hawke and Jurram whilst Penhaligan took out Mullay.
North Cornwall weren’t going down without a fight and sure enough they came back when Parsons beat Darren Hooper, with teammate Buckley seeing off Pacy.
With a winning score of 19 frames required, this looked like it was going to go down to the wire. Except that East Cornwall had other ideas boys had other ideas.
They roared off to a winning finish when taking the last four frames. Reedy followed by Hidson, Rounsevell and finally putting the top hat on things was Stevens who all triumphed over Ryall, Wilson, Washer and Tilley in that order.
With East Cornwall prevailing in the end, credit must go to the visitors who didn’t give up and fought to the end in the last match of the 2025 season.
Man of the match went to East Cornwall’s captain Luke Penhaligan.
