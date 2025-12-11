ST MELLION Golf Club’s seniors’ annual general meeting was held on Thursday, December 4.
However, it was necessary to get a game in prior to the meeting and so vice-captain, Paul Osborne elected a short nine-hole competition with all three team members scoring, but each would carry only three clubs and a putter.
With the forecast not inspirational, perhaps that may have influenced the number of starters and necessitated the services of a Ghost who was Keith Field.
Considering the poor recent weather, the Kernow course had stood up very well and as usual the greens defied expectations, even with a little drop in speed.
Results were a little patchy considering that all three scores were to count.
Just one team managed more than 50 points, being early starters Tony Prout, Albert Gunning and Colin MacDonald with 52. Mel Carter, Brian Pond and Allan Evans took third from Allan Joel, Edward Waugh and the Ghost with 47. Unfortunately the Ghost did not work his magic well enough for Tony Hurley and David Orriss who came in third on 45.
Promptly at 2pm, vice-captain Paul Osborne opened the meeting and introduced his guests to the gathered Fossils, and invited each to give a presentation.
First up and accompanied by his wife Christina was Keith Harris, founders of and representing the Callington Memory Café. After outlining the history of the café and what it contributes to those unfortunate persons and their families who suffer from dementia. He outlined just how grateful they were for such a substantial donation as collected during captain Will Carslaw’s truncated year in office. Prior to leaving the meeting, he was presented with the cheque.
Fossils were reminded that Carslaw had only filled the role as captain following the resignation of Rob Parsonage in May and that originally, he was to become captain at this meeting. As such it had been decided that SSFA, the charity chosen by Parsonage would receive donations received up until his resignation.
Following on, club captain, Chris Pountney gave and introduction to himself for a number of Fossils that currently had not met him before and gave an interesting discourse on his long-time association with the club and also what he had been up to outside of the club after many years’ services with the police.
He also gave an insight to what he hopes to achieve during what is his third spell as captain in what is St Mellion’s 50th anniversary year.
Finally, David Moon gave a full update what is happening around the two courses and the programme of improvements together with the large investments in the club by proprietor Crown Golf and then rounded off his presentation with a ‘question-and-answer’ session.
With the presentations complete, the meeting turned to the agenda. Vice-captain Osborne gave an update on captain Carslaw who is improving but it is a slow and arduous challenge that he faces and the whole meeting wished him well in his recovery.
To conclude the AGM, the now incoming captain delivered an address that identified the challenges and objective in this, his official year in office and identified the very personal reasons for him choosing Victim’s Support, based in Elliot Road, Prince Rock in Plymouth as his nominated charity.
He then invited the attendees to take a traditional drink with him following the presentation to the trophy winners.
