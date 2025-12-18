LOOE Community Academy student Rafe Jackson is fast becoming one of fast becoming one of the area’s most promising young athletes.
The 11-year-old who comes from the seaside town, is already well-known on the local cross-country circuit, having won every race in last year’s East Cornwall Primary Schools Cross Country Series. He now trains weekly with the City of Plymouth Athletics Club and has stepped confidently into running in the older Under 13s age category in the Westward League.
Rafe placed 10th out of 45 runners in first outing, followed by an impressive ninth in Newquay earlier this month.
The Newquay event also doubled as a qualifier for the Cornwall team heading to the regional championships in Taunton this January - and Rafe has earned his place to represent the county.
Alongside cross-country, Rafe recently completed his first triathlon in Paignton, finishing 10th against athletes travelling from as far as Birmingham and Bristol. He also runs regularly with the Looe Pioneers, takes part in local Parkruns, and attends his school’s after-school running club on Thursdays.
Rafe’s dedication, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for running shine through, and he dreams of one day representing England.
His love of the sport also has deep family roots. Many relatives are keen endurance and marathon runners, and Rafe hopes to follow in their footsteps.
He also carries with him a special connection: he runs in the trail shoes once owned by his late uncle, Dom Jackson, who tragically died in a sea-kayaking accident in 2017.
Rafe proudly calls them his ‘lucky shoes’, believing they’ve helped him across the finish line in many races.
Outside of his favourite running, Rafe enjoys sailing, rock climbing, paddleboarding, football, scouts and drama.
Rafe’s family, school and coaches are incredibly proud of all he has achieved so far, and the whole community will be cheering him on as he represents Cornwall in January.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.