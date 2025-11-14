By Ayesha Gillespie
MISERABLE weather may have swept across the South West, but the Tamar Trotters have refused to let the bleak conditions dampen their spirits.
Their determination was on full display at the Cornish Marathon on Sunday, November 9, where an impressive group of club runners tackled one of the region’s toughest races with standout performances from start to finish.
Leading the charge in the race which starts and finishes at Millennium House in Pensilva, was Rebecca Ezra-Ham, who delivered a sensational run of two hours, 56 minutes and 57 seconds, securing First Female and first in her age category.
Her performance was one of the highlights of the event and a testament to her continued strength and form.
Just behind her, Rich Ezra-Ham clocked an excellent 3:00:41, earning second in his age category and adding to a successful day for the Ezra-Ham duo.
The Trotters’ strong showing continued with Ayesha Gillespie and Kat Darby, crossing together in 3:32:04.
Both claimed second place in their respective age categories, showcasing the depth and consistency within the women’s squad.
Solid performances followed from Liam Jonas (3:44:17), Sid Standlick (3:47:44), Ali Caldwell (4:01:17), Shaun Rendle (4:06:39), Peter Clarke (4:11:28) and Sue Pendleton (4:30:18), each displaying resilience on a course notorious for its hills and unpredictability.
While part of the club braved the marathon’s harsh conditions, another pair enjoyed a very different kind of race.
Jude Hollyman and Susan Mason took part in The Readymoney Ramble 8K based around Fowey, where they were treated to stunning scenery and glorious weather – a stark contrast to their team-mates’ soggy marathon slog.
Their run highlighted the diverse opportunities available to club members, from challenging endurance events to scenic shorter adventures.
Despite the contrasting conditions, the Tamar Trotters once again demonstrated their enthusiasm, versatility, and unwavering team spirit – come rain or shine.
