TAMAR Trotters held the seventh race of the 2025 Cornish Grand Prix Multi-Terrain Race Series – the Magnificent 7 – on Sunday, July 6.
The Saltash-based club saw 372 entrants with everybody finishing the challenging seven-mile route around the town and adjacent country lanes.
The race started and finished at Moorlands Lane, home of Saltash RFC.
Home favourite Rebecca Ezra-Ham was the fastest lady overall in a time of 43:16, 43 seconds of City of Plymouth Athletic Club’s Annie Arnold.
Another Trotter – Ayesha Gillespie – was home in 52:17 was enough for third overall and third in the Female Under 35 age group behind Ezra-Ham and Arnold.
Three other Trotters earned top three finishes in their respective age groups with Anthony Worthington second in the M55-59 age group, while Kat Darby (second in F35-39) and Sue Mason (third in F75-79) also had fine runs.
The race was won by Truro’s Steve Reynolds in a time of 38:59, two minutes and 24 seconds ahead of Cornwall AC’s Kenny Gibson who was 37 seconds clear of Newquay Road Runners’ Jamie Edwards.
The Tamar Trotters times were: Rebecca Ezra-Ham – 43:16; Richard Ezra-Ham – 44:07; Anthony Worthington – 48:01 (second in M55-59); Daniel Case – 48:50; Ayesha Gillespie – 52:17; James Gill – 55:08; Kat Darby – 55:40 (second in F35-39); Harriet Housam – 56:31; Lydia Herbert – 56:37; Natalie Gunn – 57:57; Adam Speare – 1:00:55; Sallie Brennan – 1:03:14; Charlene Wildman – 1:12:48; Arlene Powell – 1:13:39; Lisa Lewis – 1:13:50; Darren Blenkinsop – 1:14:24; Lisa Shennan – 1:21:43; Shelley Kirk – 1:26:25; Sue Mason – 1:30:58 (third F75-79).
The other local clubs times were: East Cornwall Harriers: Liam Gallantry – 46:22; Alex Armer-Smith – 50:41; Joel Mitchell – 55:00; Paul Bolingbroke – 58:10; Tony Hicks – 1:06:21; Josh Frame – 1:06:57; Gail Cory – 1:08:55; Julia Evans – 1:11:25; Lisa Webb – 1:12:27; Judy Gluyas – 1:14:05; Sarah Steed – 1:14:10; Tamsin Goodman – 1:19:01; Charlotte Bunt – 1:20:01; Karla Aram – 1:24:36; Emma Lewis – 1:24:36; Margaret-Ann Kinahan – 1:29:09; Paula Richardson – 1:32:00; Samantha Hunkin – 1:32:18; Mo Sayers – 1:33:59; Looe Pioneers: Mark Deacon – 45:01; George White – 49:55; Ivor Pudner – 1:00:31; Paul Wright – 1:18:41; Rachel Holt – 1:25:35; Bodmin Running Club: Emma Shaw – 57:39; Jane Stedman – 1:08:35 (third in F60-64); Lauren Smith – 1:12:09; Gemma Wotherspoon – 1:19:15.
In other club news, Tamar Trotters legend Dave Salvage recently completed his 250th Parkrun.
In October 2023 he suffered a complete rupture of his left quadriceps tendon and needed a surgical repair and was on crutches. He also had to wear a knee brace for nearly three months.
At 76 he thought his running days were over, but despite encouragement from friend Steve Baker who said he would get the ‘bug’ back, Dave was adamant.
At the time, Dave had done 215 Parkruns, but had always wanted to reach the magical 250-mark and get his green shirt.
Once free of his crutches and brace, he decided to get there by walking, which eventually progressed to walking and running.
Dave added: “I then said to my wife, who I was largely dependent on during my recovery, that I would run.
“Much to her frustration, she said: ‘Oh no you're not’, so I did anyway, although we made a deal that I was to run no more than twice a week.
“That was a year ago and I now do Parkruns again regularly, while the 10K is my limit having in 2025 completed the Ivybridge and Musky Madness races over that distance.”
