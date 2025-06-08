By Ian Savigar
MEMBERS of East Cornwall Harriers have been busy in recent weeks with some excellent results and, as ever, tremendous efforts.
Dan Walton completed the OTT Trail Marathon in Brecon, Wales on Saturday, May 17, working hard to complete the course after getting cramp at mile 10.
He battled through and just made the mile 20 check point, followed by having severe cramp at mile 22. However, he held on to finish in nine hours.
Alison O’Hora had an early morning start for the Classic Quarter solo race on Saturday, May 24, which is a relentless ultra marathon along the south Cornish coast from Lizard Point to Land's End.
Following 44 miles of the South West Coast Path, there are innumerable steep climbs and descents.
This is the ultimate trail runner's rush, with spectacular exposure and challenging terrain.
Alison crossed the finishing line in style and finished 44th female in an amazing time of 11 hours, 28 minutes and one second.
Hannah Matthews and Meeta Nichols and Tamsin Lay and Hayley Stacey also completed the pairs relay.
Three lady Harriers completed the Gribbin 10k on May 28. This is a multi-terrain race that is not for the faint hearted with some steep climbs and a challenging terrain that is mixed to include coast path, tarmac, meadow and of course, some steps.
All three Harriers – Revis Crowle (first, F60-64), Helen Morse (third overall, first F35-39) and Hayley Marriott (third F50-54) – came home with well-deserved age group prizes.
Ian Savigar, Isobel Hamilton and Magaret-Ann Kinahan all competed in a warm and humid Burrator 10k on May 31, with Margaret-Ann achieving first place in the Female Vet 70+ age group.
On the same day, Andrew Quick and Marc Doyle finished the 70.3-mile Kernowman triathlon at Marazion. Andy had a few bike issues but completed his first tri, while Marc excelled and finished fourth in the Vet category.
