By Bill Hooper
BILL BEAUMONT CUP COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION ONE POOL TWO
Hampshire 32 Cornwall 41
CORNWALL rounded off their campaign by winning a high-scoring encounter at Havant RFC.
A cross-field kick from home fly-half Lewis Dennett found wing Jack Phillips who crossed in the corner for the opener. Cornwall responded when Matt Shepherd fed wing Harry Larkins for an unconverted try.
The Duchy were giving away too many penalties and soon Hampshire prop Dan Sargent crashed over. Shepherd was again involved in Pat Walton’s try on 20 minutes and this time he added the extras.
Good play from Shepherd and Jordan Nicholls set up Jack Counter for Cornwall’s third try, but Hampshire levelled before the break at 17-17 when Phillips bagged his second try which Dennett converted.
Hampshire made the better start to the second half, a good run from wing Jack Colbourne led to a penalty from which hooker Cam Boa scored.
Cornwall now began to get the upper-hand and added three tries in 12 minutes, all which Shepherd converted. Tom Cowan-Dickie took a quick tap from five meters which led to a Dan Rutter try under the posts, before Rutter then kicked a fine 50/22 which set up Shepherd.
Bude’s Ben Hancock got on the scoresheet on 58 minutes as Cornwall led 38-22.
Shepherd added a penalty on 68 minutes before the hosts scored twice late on.
CORNWALL: Matt Shepherd (St Austell, capt), Harry Larkins (Camborne), Ben Plummer (St Austell), Sam James (Redruth), Jack Counter (Wadebridge Camels), Dan Rutter (Redruth), CJ Boyce (Camborne); Luke Barnes, Tom Cowan-Dickie (both Redruth), Sam Rodman (Camborne), Dan Goldsmith (Launceston), Pat Walton (Barnes), Adam Hughes, Jordan Nicholls (both Camborne), Hugo Culverhouse (Tonbridge Juddians). Replacements: Pete Harris, Matt Boothby (both St Austell), Rohan Ewels (Falmouth), Ben Hancock (Bude), Brandon Rowley (Launceston), Adam Powell (St Austell), Will Hennessy (Camborne), Archie Bees (St Austell).
