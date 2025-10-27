Saturday, October 25 - Football
National League: Gateshead 2 Truro City 2.
Southern League, Division One South: Bristol Manor Farm 3 Falmouth Tn 0, Mousehole 0 Sporting Club Inkberrow 1.
Western League, Premier Division: Bridgwater Utd 2 Newquay 4, Nailsea & Tickenham 0 Saltash Utd 4, Paulton Rov 1 Helston Ath 2, Shepton Mallet 8 St Austell 0, St Blazey 3 Oldland Abbotonians 1, Torpoint Ath 2 Sidmouth Tn 0.
SWPL, West Division: Camelford 1 Elburton Villa 2, Dobwalls 2 St Day 2, Falmouth Tn 1 Callington Tn 1, Holsworthy 0 Liskeard Ath 3, Millbrook 2 Sticker 1, Wadebridge Tn 1 Bude Tn 1, Wendron Utd 0 Launceston 1.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division West: St Agnes 3 Pendeen Rov 6.
Division One East: Boscastle 1 Nanpean Rov 5, Lifton 2 Wadebridge Tn 2, Liskeard Ath 2 St Newlyn East 3, Newquay 3 Pensilva 0, St Dominick 1 Torpoint Ath 2, St Stephen 0 Saltash Utd 4, St Teath 0 Dobwalls 1.
Division One West: Mawnan 2 Holman SC 1, Newlyn Non-Ath 5 Probus 1, Porthleven 4 Hayle 1, Threemilestone v Falmouth Utd - A/W, Troon 8 Illogan RBL 0, Wendron Utd 2 Dropship 5, West Cornwall 2 Penzance 5.
Division Two East: Bude Tn 0 Biscovey 3, Lostwithiel 2 Mevagissey 4, St Dennis 0 Tregony 1, St Mawgan v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd - A/W.
Division Two West: Frogpool & Cusgarne 4 St Agnes 0, Goonhavern Ath 4 Perranwell 2, Lizard Argyle 2 Lanner 0, Pendeen Rov 1 Falmouth DC 2, St Buryan 0 Perranporth 6, St Just 5 Mawnan 1.
Division Three East: Delabole Utd 3 Kilkhampton 2, Indian Queens 2 North Petherwin 1, St Merryn 3 Boscastle 1.
Division Three West: Carharrack v Mawgan - Post, Penryn Ath 1 Holman SC 5, Probus v Troon - Post, St Keverne 1 Constantine 0, Stithians 3 Mullion 4.
Division Four East: Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 5 Lifton 1, St Columb Major 9 Lostwithiel 0, St Neot 8 Landrake 2.
Division Four West: Dropship 1 Goonhavern Ath 6, Falmouth Ath 1 Wendron Utd 3, Helston OB v St Day - H/W, Ludgvan 2 Newlyn Non-Ath 2, Speak Out Utd 1 Madron 8, Tremough 5 Lizard Argyle 0.
Sunday, October 26 - Football
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division: Bodmin v St Agnes - Post, Newquay 5 St Dennis 0, RNAS Culdrose v Sticker - A/W, Saltash Borough 3 Kilkhampton 2.
Division One: FXSU v Callington Tn - A/W, Padstow Utd 4 Ludgvan 0, St Agnes 5 Lanner 4.
Division Two: Dropship 0 Porthleven 2.
Cornwall’s Women’s Cup, First Round: Biscovey 4 Big Shots Saints 1.
Saturday, October 25 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill 12 Bedford Blues 66, Caldy 41 Cambridge 24, Coventry 36 Ealing Trailfinders 63, Doncaster 34 Worcester 31, Hartpury 25 Chinnor 19, London Scottish 10 Cornish Pirates 38.
National League Two West: Barnstaple 28 Chester 21, Cinderford 10 Luctonians 35, Exeter Uni 26 Camborne 43, Hinckley 37 Syston 28, Hornets 35 Loughborough Students 14, Old Redcliffians 26 Lymm 29, Taunton Titans 44 Redruth 15.
Regional One South West: Devonport Services 78 Matson 7, Exmouth 35 Lydney 12, Launceston 29 Brixham 27, Marlborough 16 St Austell 16, Sidmouth 17 Royal Wootton Bassett 21, Topsham 48 Chew Valley 35.
Regional Two South West: Crediton 14 Okehampton 17, Cullompton 20 North Petherton 33, Penzance and Newlyn 48 Ivybridge 7, Tiverton 64 Teignmouth 15, Wadebridge Camels 66 Wellington 10, Weston-super-Mare 31 Winscombe 24.
Counties One Championship, Round Two: Paignton v Truro - H/W.
Counties One South Plate, Round Two: Penryn 38 Saltash 0.
Counties Two Championship, Round Two: Bideford 27 Helston 10, Bude v Dorchester - H/W.
Counties Two South Plate, Round Two: Perranporth 25 Newquay Hornets 13.
Counties Three and Below South Plate, Round Two: Camborne SoM 48 Roseland 27, St Agnes 25 Illogan Park 10.
