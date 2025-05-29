CORNWALL will round off their Bill Beaumont County Championship Division One campaign tomorrow when they take on Hampshire at Havant RFC (2.30pm).
Such is the cut-throat nature of the competition - and the fact that Hampshire took on Kent in the first match of the three-team group which sees sides face each other once - the Black and Gold’s defeat to champions Kent last Saturday at Redruth means neither side can progress from Pool Two.
However, with dozens of fans set to head up to the South Coast, Cornwall will be desperate to end their campaign on a high.
Head coach Graham Dawe has made seven changes.
Tom Cowan-Dickie remains as the hooker with team-mate Luke Barnes and Camborne’s Sam Rodman the new props in place of Camborne duo Kye Beasley and Jon Drew.
Both locks are also altered as Launceston’s Dan Goldsmith and Barnes’ Pat Walton replace Jamie Prisk and Edd Pascoe. Like Beasley and Drew, both men are out of the squad altogether.
The back-row remains intact as Tonbridge Juddians’ Hugo Culverhouse is at No.8 with Camborne duo Adam Hughes and Jordan Nicholls scrumming down either side.
CJ Boyce (Camborne) and Dan Rutter (Redruth) remain as the half-backs, while Camborne’s Harry Larkins is once again on the wing.
Matt Shepherd skippers again from full-back. Wadebridge Camels have a starter as winger Jack Counter takes the 11 shirt from Alex Ducker, while there is a new centre partnership. Camborne’s former Fiji international Josh Matavesi has recovered from injury with St Austell’s Ben Plummer his midfield partner.
Sam James drops down to the bench, while Duncan Tout isn’t involved.
Amongst the replacements there are several alterations. St Austell’s Pete Harris and Matt Boothby provide front-row cover, while Camborne’s Will Hennessey and St Austell winger-full-back Archie Bees are also included.
CORNWALL: Matt Shepherd (capt, St Austell), Harry Larkins (Camborne), Ben Plummer (St Austell), Josh Matavesi (Camborne), Jack Counter (Wadebridge Camels), Dan Rutter (Redruth), CJ Boyce (Camborne); Luke Barnes (Redruth), Tom Cowan-Dickie (Redruth), Sam Rodman (Camborne), Dan Goldsmith (Launceston), Pat Walton (Barnes), Adam Hughes (Camborne), Jordan Nicholls (Camborne), Hugo Culverhouse (Tonbridge Juddians).
Replacements: Pete Harris, Matt Boothby (both St Austell), Rohan Ewels (Falmouth), Ben Hancock (Bude), Adam Powell (St Austell), Will Hennessy (Camborne), Sam James (Redruth), Archie Bees (St Austell).
Travelling Reserves: Josh Pengilly (Brunel), Toby Osborne (Pirates Amateurs).
