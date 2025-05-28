CORNISH Pirates backs Will Trewin and Matt McNab are leaving the Mennaye Field ahead of next season.
Cornishman Trewin is joining the re-formed Worcester Warriors who have been put back in the Championship, while Zimbabwean international McNab has agreed to join league rivals Doncaster Knights.
Trewin, who is equally at home at full-back or on the wing, is coming to the end of his third season at the Pirates and has to date made 65 appearances and scored 20 tries.
Reflecting on his departure, Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: “Will was a raw talent when he joined from Redruth, but he was quick to learn and during his time with us has developed into a very fine player.
“He is also a great character off the field – and a great singer – whose Cornish roots have had an influence on the team, and although he’ll be missed, we wish him all the best.”
Will added: “As a kid, all I wanted to do was pull on a Pirates shirt and run out to ‘Sandstorm’, so to have done that 65 times has been a real honour.
“I’ve made friends for life here and the Pirates will always hold a special place in my heart. A huge thanks must go to Gav and the coaching staff for developing me as a rugby player and person, and a huge thank you to the Pirates fans who have been a pleasure to play in front of each week, whether in Penzance or across the land. Once a Pirate!”
McNab has had another fine campaign at the Mennaye Field and in his two seasons has scored an impressive 30 tries in just 51 appearances.
Reflecting on his departure, Cattle added: “Since arriving at the Pirates, Matt immediately showed his strength and ability, and a real commitment both on and off the pitch.
“He is a big personality who will be missed massively. We would like to thank him for his quite considerable overall contribution. Also, we wish him and his partner Isabelle all the best for the future.”
Expressing his thoughts, Matt said: “An opportunity came up and is one that would be hard for me to miss out on. It is a sad time for me to be leaving, as it has been the best two years of my rugby career so far, and I have loved every single minute.
“I can’t thank everyone at the Pirates enough for what they have done for me along the journey. It’s been amazing for my development on the field and in my day-to-day life off it.
“The supporters have been tremendous, I have met a lot of great people, and I have greatly appreciated what the coaches, staff and my fellow team-mates have done for me over the last two years. It will stick with me forever.”