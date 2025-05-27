LONG-serving Exeter Chiefs back Stu Townsend is to leave the club at the end of the season after it was confirmed he had signed for Gallagher Premiership rivals Harlequins.
The 29-year-old scrum-half heads to The Stoop after nearly a decade with the Chiefs, where he rose through the ranks from the club’s academy system to become a key figure in their senior setup.
He made over 120 appearances for the Chiefs, contributing 20 tries and playing a central role in some of the club’s most successful campaigns, including their maiden Premiership triumph in 2017, plus their historic Premiership title and European Champions Cup double in 2020.
“Exeter Chiefs has meant everything to me,” Townsend said. “It’s been my home for over half of my life. I’ve had some unbelievable highs at the club and the lowest of lows. After so many great years at Exeter, the time felt right for a new challenge – somewhere I can push myself, grow as a player, and contribute to something fresh.”
Chiefs Director of Rugby Rob Baxter acknowledged Townsend’s important contributions over the last decade.
“Stu has been an incredible player for the club. He came through the academy, worked his way into the senior side and has played a large part in a period of dominance in the Premiership for Chiefs.
“He’s played in finals for us and been a very successful player here for us. He’s had his issues with injuries throughout his career, but he’s always battled through really hard to fight his way back into the team and back into our front-line group.
“We really appreciate everything he has done for us. I think now is an interesting time for him and probably a good time for him to experience something else in rugby and in life in general. I hope a move to London is something that he can really enjoy. We wish him all the very best.”