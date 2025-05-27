CORNISH Pirates joint head coach Gavin Cattle admitted his side’s execution was ‘below-par’ as they saw their six-game winning streak in the Championship come to a halt against Doncaster Knights, writes Phil Westren.
In a match-up of the division’s two in-form sides, it was the hosts who took the spoils at Castle Park, running out 35-15 victors to lift them above the Pirates into third spot in the table.
With the Pirates showing three changes from the side that had beaten Ampthill the previous week, it was the visitors who opened the game’s scoring, Bruce Houston - playing at full-back in place of Will Trewin - slotting his side in front with a lengthy penalty.
The lead, however, proved short-lived as back roared the Knights, the home side taking the lead when Tongan international Telusa Veainu grabbed the game’s opening try with an impressive solo effort.
Buoyed by the score, the Knights continued to press forward in attack, only to be repelled by some excellent defence from the Cornishmen. Pressure, though was mounting and it came as no surprise when they added to their tally, former Bath and England powerhouse Semesa Rokoduguni claiming his side’s second try to make it 10-3.
The home side were finishing the half strongly, albeit helped when gifted a somewhat soft try scored by flanker Archie Smeaton. The effort was this time converted by the boot of Alex Dolly to give the Yorkshire outfit a healthy lead at the break.
Up against it, the Pirates knew they needed a strong start to the second period. However, it was the Knights who wasted little time in registering their all-important bonus point score, experienced prop Logovi’i Mulipola powering over from close range.
It would get no better for the visitors as the Knights continued to assert their dominance, more strong work from Mulipola laying the foundations from which the home side were able to send winger Jordan Olowofela strolling over in the corner.
Although well adrift on the scoreboard, the Pirates - to their credit - refused to throw the towel in, their efforts eventually rewarded when Matt McNab reduced the arrears with their first try, the winger finishing off after the visitors had stretched their rivals with a succession of attacking phases.
Olowofela notched a second to open up a lead of 27 points, but at the very end it was hard-working Pirates’ lock Charlie Rice who grabbed a late consolation for his side, Houston adding the extras to complete the day’s scoring.
Post-game, Cattle said: “I had said before the game that Doncaster have a very good side, which we saw today. For the first half hour, I thought the game was evenly balanced, but our kicking game became loose, and the game was won for them at the end of the first half and early in the second.
“Naturally, we had hoped for a better performance, but our execution was well below-par. It wasn’t to be, so we have to give them credit.”
CORNISH PIRATES: Bruce Houston; Robin Wedlake (Harry Yates, 45), Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Matt McNab (Robin Wedlake, 77); Iwan Jenkins (Tom Georgiou, 50), Dan Hiscocks (Will Rigelsford 67); Billy Young (Jenson Boughton, 60), Harry Hocking (Matt Pritchard, 60), Tyler Gendell (Darragh McSweeney, 60); Charlie Rice, Josh King; Matt Cannon (Fintan Coleman, 37), Jack Forsythe (Tomi Agbongbon, 63), Alex Everett (capt).