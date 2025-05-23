CORNISH Pirates coach Joe Walsh has called for a ‘complete performance’ from his side ahead of their penultimate Championship fixture of the season at Doncaster Knights on Saturday (2.30pm).
A superb six-game winning streak has lifted the Pirates to third in the standings, a point and a place above their hosts, who themselves have won their last ten matches, including a 41-35 over fifth-placed Hartpury last time out.
The upturn in fortunes for both clubs has certainly been noticeable and Walsh is expecting a fierce encounter when the two sides takes to the Castle Park turf.
“We are under no illusion that Doncaster Knights have a very good side,” he said. “They have a lot of attacking threats – and the quality of their players, plus the way they perform, is high.
“It is a big trip for us in terms of travel, therefore it will be important to get the flow of energy right on the morning of the game and to go into the match with the right mindset to hopefully execute our gameplan.
“We know they’re not going to die and that they will play the whole 80 minutes, so if we are to be in with a chance, we will need to put together a complete performance.”
Changes to the Pirates line-up from that which defeated Ampthill last Saturday sees Bruce Houston move from fly-half to full-back with Iwan Jenkins named in the No.10 shirt.
Harry Hocking starts at hooker and Tyler Gendall is in at tight-head. There is also a new name on the bench with 22-year-old prop Darragh McSweeney included having arrived as injury cover earlier this week from Munster.
CORNISH PIRATES: Bruce Houston; Robin Wedlake, Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Matt McNab; Iwan Jenkins, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Harry Hocking, Tyler Gendall; Charlie Rice, Josh King; Matt Cannon, Jack Forsythe, Alex Everett (capt). Replacements: Matt Pritchard, Jenson Boughton, Darragh McSweeney, Fintan Coleman, Tomiwa Agbongbon, Will Rigelsford, Tom Georgiou, Harry Yates.