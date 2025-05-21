THERE may still be a couple of games to play in this season’s Championship, but already the Cornish Pirates are making advanced plans for the 2025/26 campaign.
Having previously announced a clutch of new signings and re-signings, as well as news that joint head coaches Alan Paver and Gavin Cattle are also on board, the club have continued to outline their future plans with more announcements.
First team coach Joe Walsh is the latest to commit his future to the Pirates, taking the role of lead forwards and defence coach alongside Paver and Cattle.
He said: “It’s been a privilege to work with such a great group of players and staff this season and I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can produce as a team next year.”
Paver, meanwhile, spoke on the impact the Irishman has had so far at the club, adding:
“He’s been incredible. We’re absolutely over the moon to have him for another year. The way he’s come in and contributed to what we do on the pitch, you’ve really got to see it on the inside. His work ethic, his technical ability and to run the line-out is a massive project, but also to do that in addition to defence and analysis.”
As well as the Walsh announcement, the Pirates have confirmed that Tomi Agbongbon, Harry Yates and Matt Cannon – all of whom have been on loan from Championship rivals Ealing Trailfinders this season – are set to return on similar deals next term.
Also on board will be prop James French, who joined from Ulster last summer. He has to date made 25 appearances in all games, scoring one try.
The 26-year-old forward commented: “I am delighted to be signing on for another year with the Pirates. We have worked hard to develop as a team and, by keeping a strong core of this team, I believe we have built some momentum and set the foundation to push forward and have a very exciting season ahead.”