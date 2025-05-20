THE Cornish Pirates maintained their rich vein of form in the Championship as they moved up to third place with a 38-33 victory over visiting Ampthill.
A sixth successive victory underlined the strides that have been made during the second half of the season, but the Cornishmen were made to work by their rivals at a sun-drenched Mennaye Field.
Things started brightly enough for the Pirates, who took the lead when Josh King was able to grab their opening try, the lock finishing off some strong forwards play for the score, which was converted by Bruce Houston.
Ampthill’s response, however, was swift as they levelled things up shortly after, Kaden Pearce-Paul, one of a number of players dual-registered with Saracens, finding his way over the line.
Josh Barton added the conversion, before firing his side in front with a penalty.
The visitors were flying and they extended their lead as Barton added the extras to a try from winger Byron Sharwood, before bagging two more penalties to put them 23-7 up.
Ill-discipline was proving costly for the Pirates, but with half time approaching they were able to cut the deficit to two points with two quick-fire tries. Jack Forsythe grabbed the first, applying the finish after some strong home pressure at the Newlyn End, before Billy Young got in on the act, finishing off strong approach work from the impressive Matt Cannon.
On the resumption, the Pirates quickly picked up from where they had left off, winger Matt McNab celebrating his 50th appearance for the club by grabbing the all-important bonus point try - converted by Houston - to restore their lead.
Ampthill would hit back to level matters with a try from hooker Rhys Marshall, before King struck for a second time for the hosts. Houston converted, then added a penalty, to give them a 10-point lead.
The visitors, though, were far from done and in a spirited finale, they ensured they headed home with two points, courtesy of a try from Fijian replacement Lekima Ravuvu.
CORNISH PIRATES: Will Trewin (Iwan Jenkins, 69); Robin Wedlake (Harry Yates, 55), Chester Ribbons, Joe Elderkin, Matt McNab; Bruce Houston, Dan Hiscocks (Will Rigelsford, 73); Billy Young (Jenson Boughton, 79), Matt Pritchard (Harry Hocking, 55), James French (Ben Woodmansey, 23); Charlie Rice (Fintan Coleman, 70), Josh King; Matt Cannon, Jack Forsythe, Alex Everett (capt; Tomiwa Agbongbon, 79).