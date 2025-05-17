DAVE Walder has spoken of his excitement and optimism after being confirmed as Exeter Chiefs’ new assistant coach, marking a fresh chapter both for the former England Under-20s attack coach and the Gallagher Premiership club.
The 46-year-old, best known for his successful stint as Newcastle Falcons’ director of rugby, has been working informally with the Chiefs’ backs in recent weeks. Now officially appointed, Walder says he’s energised by the opportunity to help shape a new era at Sandy Park.
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to come down to the Chiefs,” Walder said. “There’s a really talented group of players here, and the coaching team is young, hungry, and full of potential.
“I can’t wait to get properly stuck in. It’s been a tough year for the club in terms of results, but there are green shoots of growth, and I’m excited to be part of building something with real momentum.”
Walder joins the Chiefs at a critical moment. The club is coming off the back of its worst Premiership season, with just four wins and a guaranteed second-from-bottom finish. The departure of long-serving coaches Ali Hepher and Rob Hunter following a record 79-17 loss to Gloucester created a vacuum that Walder has now stepped into – and one he sees as full of opportunity rather than pressure.
His track record speaks for itself. After a playing career that included stints with Newcastle, Wasps and England, Walder transitioned seamlessly into coaching, earning respect for his work developing attacking rugby in challenging environments. His more recent role with England’s Under-20s has earned praise for his ability to mentor emerging talent and build cohesive, attack-minded units.
Exeter’s Director of Rugby, Rob Baxter, expressed confidence that Walder is the right man to help turn the club’s fortunes around.
“Dave’s someone I’ve known for a long time and admired,” Baxter said. “He did an excellent job at Newcastle, often with limited resources, and got the very best out of his players. The feedback we’ve had from England Under-20 players who’ve worked with him has been outstanding.
“His arrival gives us real momentum going into the next phase. We’re excited about what he can bring to our attacking game and the way our backs play.”
Walder will be on the touchline this Sunday as Exeter travel to Harlequins for their final away match of a bruising campaign. But for the new assistant coach, the journey is just beginning.
He joins fellow former England U20 coach Haydn Thomas [defence coach] in the Chiefs coaching staff alongside Ross McMillan [assistant forwards coach] and Ricky Pellow [skills and development coach].