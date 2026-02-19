EXETER Chiefs have pulled off a major coup with the signing of All Blacks centre Dallas McLeod, a move that sends a powerful message about the club’s ambitions for the 2026/27 season and beyond.
The Crusaders star will join on a three-year deal, arriving at Sandy Park with more than 50 Super Rugby appearances and international experience at the very highest level. At just 26, McLeod is entering his prime – and Chiefs believe he can become a cornerstone of their next chapter.
This is not just another addition. It’s a statement.
With Len Ikitau returning to Australia and Will Rigg departing, strengthening the midfield was non-negotiable. McLeod’s pedigree, consistency and big-game experience made him a standout target – and securing his signature represents a significant boost.
Director of Rugby Rob Baxter made clear just how important the deal is.
“Dallas is a really important signing for us,” he said. “He’s played in a consistently high-performing team in New Zealand and he brings real accuracy and composure to his game. We see him as a key part of our plans going forward.”
Raised in Christchurch, McLeod rose through Canterbury’s development system before earning his Crusaders debut in 2020. Across five seasons he became a trusted midfield operator – strong defensively, intelligent in attack and comfortable under pressure.
His performances were rewarded with an All Blacks debut in the 2023 Bledisloe Cup, underlining the level of talent Exeter are bringing to the Gallagher Premiership.
McLeod said the move north is one he is relishing.
“I’ve always followed rugby in the northern hemisphere, particularly the PREM, and I admire the way Exeter play,” he said. “I can’t wait to meet the squad and the fans at Sandy Park.”
Alongside England international Henry Slade and incoming Will Butt, McLeod will form part of an exciting new-look midfield unit. Add in the young centres emerging through the ranks, and Chiefs supporters have every reason to believe the foundations are being laid for something special.
Meanwhile, lock Joe Bailey has signed a new deal with his boyhood club ahead of the 2026/27 season, underlining the club’s commitment to developing homegrown talent.
The former England U20 World Championship winner has featured regularly during this season’s domestic and European campaigns and is determined to cement his place in the senior squad.
“I’m delighted to re-sign with Exeter Chiefs,” said Bailey. “I came through the pathway here after growing up watching the team as a fan, so it was an easy decision to stay. We’ve got a tight, ambitious group capable of achieving great things. My goal now is to become a first-team regular.”
Bailey made his debut in September 2022 aged just 18 and has since made 12 appearances. Director of Rugby Rob Baxter praised his development through the academy, university rugby and loan spells.
“Joe is a young man who we think has great potential,” said Baxter. “Where he settles into the team, whether in the second row or back row, is yet to be decided, but he’s certainly got the attributes to be a good back five forward. Our job and his is to help him maximise the potential that he undoubtably has.”
