GAVIN Cattle and Alan Paver have reaffirmed their commitment to the Cornish Pirates by signing new contracts to continue as joint head coaches.
Their partnership, which began in 2016 following the departure of former Director of Rugby Ian Davies, has been instrumental in the club’s recent successes.
Both Cattle and Paver boast extensive playing careers with the Pirates and since taking charge they have formed a powerful working partnership, which included helping the Pirates achieve their highest-ever league finish, securing second place in the RFU Championship last season.
Cattle said: “I feel privileged to be in the job for another year. Under Dicky’s ownership we had an exceptional time and, as we enter a new era, part of my duty now is to help make that transition go as smoothly as possible.
“This year has been more challenging than last. We had more experienced players then, whereas we’ve had to develop more this time around. As we have seen, the players have responded admirably.
“Yes, Alan and I have been credited, but we must not forget we have a fine support staff behind us. There are not masses of bodies here, however, we have been fortunate that everyone goes above and beyond.”
Cattle’s sentiments are echoed by Paver, who added: “I’m delighted that I’m continuing with Gavin and, more recently, Joe Walsh, who has taken on a lot of responsibility this year. We are the three amigos!
“We know we are going through a transition stage as the club looks to stabilise, but I feel Gav and I have a real good handle on how that works and what we need to do year by year.
“The stage where we are at is really pleasing and we look forward to the future in the hope that we can build still further.”